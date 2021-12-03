We Found 15 Perfect Gifts On Super-Sale At Nordstrom

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but rest assured, there are still plenty of deals to be had; thanks to one reliable, reader-favorite retailer that’s keeping the flame of savings alive: Nordstrom. If you didn't quite manage to check off everyone from your list during the biggest sale period of the year, you can still add to your online Nordstrom cart with its great-gift-ridden up-to-50%-off sale.
You can score premium buys like coveted Sunday Riley oils and sweet-smelling Jo Malone candles, or perfect stocking stuffers like lipsticks from legendary makeup master Bobbi Brown and top-rated Patchology eye masks — all at a hefty discount. From glam and chic to practical, click ahead to see our picks for the gifts we’d probably buy even at full price. Lucky for your wallet and shopping-savvy mind, these crowd-pleasing items are fully discounted and ready to be put under your tree.
