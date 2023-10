"Stainless pans are versatile and can retain heat better than non-stick pans," Gonzalez explains. According to him, those high temperatures then produce excellent sears on proteins and richer color on vegetables. So it makes sense that, based on the brand's press release, Caraway's main priority when crafting its new cookware was heat retention. Each piece in the cookware set ( also available ala cart ) — one 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, and 10.5-inch fry pan — features corrosion-resistant and chemical-free stainless steel cooking surfaces. It is also five-ply, meaning there are five layers of steel to further improve heat retention and avoid too many pesky hot spots that burn one part of your food while leaving the rest of it raw. Stainless steel can also get hotter than other materials (like nonstick) and even go in the oven. In short, while we're dazzled by its glitzy sheen appearance, we're thoroughly impressed by its durable specs. Not only that, but we also love the lids and premium organizers included with purchase. (Heads up: Estimated ship date is December 12!)