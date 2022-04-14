Way Day Is Just Around The Corner — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

If these walls could talk, they might say, "Dude, it's time to replace that sofa," or, "Any plans to furnish that patio?" Not because your living space is necessarily lacking, but because Way Day — Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year — is on the not-so-distant horizon, and there's no better time to *cue jingle* get just what you need for your home, especially for those 48 hours when Wayfair offers up-to-80%-off savings and shipping is on the house.
In years prior we caught best-selling office chairs, top-rated WFH desks, adored loveseats, funky rugs, and more Way-famous furniture finds at some of their lowest price tags to date. But, don't auto-fill your PayPal password just yet — we've heard nary an official announcement from the retailer regarding specific dates. What we do know, however, is that an April without Way Day is like a December without Christmas, and last year’s blowout took place on April 28th and 29th. So, while we prepare our credit cards and clear space in our homes for a slew of marked-down furniture finds, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get the most out of your Way Day 2022. Watch this space as we gather all the must-have info in anticipation for the big (Way) day.
When is Way Day 2022?
Great question. At the moment, we know this: Way Day will arrive within the coming weeks, and before those major 48-hours, we've heard whispers of a slew of early access deals dropping in the form of Doorbuster Deals. Last year, the early access deals debuted a week prior to the event, and circulated the site for the seven days leading up. We’ll be updating this post with more information as the price cuts roll in.
What is Way Day?
Let's just say, Way Day is the Amazon Prime Day of home goods and a crucial annual 48 hours for us furniture fanatics and the decor-obsessed. That stunning 30% off sectional becomes 50% off; top-reviewed cooling pillows go from 73% off to 80%; R29-reader-favorite buys get restocked and marked down. This year, we're expecting the same steep price cuts, flash deals, limited-time under-$100 tags, and more, if not better. If you're not interested in endless site-scrolling come Way Day, then don't worry — we'll be isolating all the best deals when once the clock strikes “sale.”
How long is Way Day?
The event usually takes place over the course of two days (48 all-too-brief hours), but also features about a week of early access deals. Said premature discounts, in our experience, tend to blend in with the rest of the sale rather than disappear during the official dates. So, if you're prone to decision-panic and want as much time as possible to ruminate over which duvet cover best complements your room's color story, we suggest checking out before the clock strikes midnight on day two. Beware: Way Day also includes "flash deals" with visible timers letting customers know how many hours before a specific product's price goes back up to normal — that is the only instance when you'll need to hunker down and click add to cart.
What are the best Way Day deals?
The best Way Day deals are those on customer best-sellers and big-ticket items: office chairs, bookcases, rugs, mattresses, mattress toppers, couches, and the like. Which means, prepare for low inventories, sold-out colorways, and more time-sensitive shopping audibles. Or, check back here for our extensive, updated coverage of the best in-stock Way Day deals when the time (and the price) is right. For now, we
Wayt wait.
