The Best Loveseats — According To Small-Space Dwellers

With design-roots dating back to the 17th Century, loveseats originated as additional seating for fitting women wearing the customary large hoop-skirt fashion of the time — and eventually transitioned into appropriately intimate locales for smitten courters (gaining the two-seater sofa its sweet namesake). With all fashion and romance origins set aside, the compact couches are major modern-day solutions for small-space furnishing — especially where style, budget, and sizing strikes.
As far as weighty investment pieces go, couches take the home-furnishing cake; The goods serve as important stylistic anchors inside living spaces, provide physical support for lounging endeavors, and also tend to tote high price tags. Since our tiny studio apartments (and wallets) will not be fitting that luxe Restoration Hardware sectional, we waded through a sea of the smaller and more budget-friendly options available. Ahead we've rounded up the top-reviewed loveseats out there, according to the small-space and budget-savvy dwellers who bought them. From statement-making to minimalist-chic, comfy-cozy, oversized, and easy-to-assemble, any one of the two-seater options ahead is approved and ready for tiny apartment investment...And/or holding romantic court in hoop-skirt affairs.
Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Loveseat
Get your dose of comfort without sacrificing a chic silhouette with this hardwood framed loveseat covered in rich blue high-density foam cushions and upholstery.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on Walmart
Reviewers Say: "I love it, exactly as pictured! Sturdy and durable! You can easily wipe off any stains or marks without leaving behind residue. Easy to assemble, just make sure you leave some room to screw in the arms!" — Johnay, Walmart Reviewer
Joybird Levi Loveseat
A pricier purchase than most, this bright and smartly-structured loveseat is for small-spacers in search of a still premium sofa addition.
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars on Joybird
Reviewers Say: "Love the feel of the Levi Loveseat! It is equal parts squishy for lounging and solid for a more professional atmosphere. We have this piece in our entryway and it is a fan favorite of guests!" — TK, Joybird Reviewer
Urban Outfitters Lennon Loveseat
An armless and legless loveseat for true home-furnishing minimalists, made from soft polyester in a slate blue hue.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars on Urban Outfitters
Reviewers Say: "I have a very compact space and this couch works perfectly in my space. It fits well and provides comfortable seating for me and my friends when they are over. The cushions are super comfy and I love that it is floor level. Really enjoy this product and hope to get a lot of use out this couch!" — nataliepearl2003, Urban Outfitters Reviewer
Noble House Modern Velvet Loveseat
From the seafoam-blue hue to the velvet upholstery and classic settee shape, this loveseat takes the elegant-chic seating cake.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars on Walmart
Reviewers Say: "I went back-and-forth for a few days on buying this loveseat because some people had commented that it was not the comfiest (across various websites). I find this couch to be very comfortable. It has definitely become my go to lounging furniture when I'm watching TV. For reference I am 5'5"." — Dre, Walmart Reviewer
FLOYD The Sofa Two-Seater
This U.S.-made sofa combines a smooth birch base that is designed to be easily assembled (and disassembled) with stylish cushions engineered for the comfiest support that stays in place while you lounge.
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars on FLOYD
Reviewers Say: "Perfect for small spaces. A snap to put together and insanely comfortable. I love it in my small apartment, feels classic and modern at the same time. Great customer service and so nice to have a payment plan option." — Jessica K., FLOYD Reviewer
Christopher Knight Bridie Mid-Century Loveseat
Give your small-space a splash of retro design with this modern-angled loveseat in a bright orange hue.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on Target
Reviewers Say: "The cutest little orange love seat ever! The material is really nice and the legs are easy to install. Super comfy also." — TK, Target Reviewer
Zinus Ricardo Contemporary Loveseat
Zinus' compact loveseat is touted as durable yet still cushiony-soft for optimal extended lounge-sessions.
The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon
Reviewers Say: "Oh wow, this couch did not disappoint! I came across this couch while browsing Amazon and thought it was a steal for the price. Within two days, a compact package arrived at my door. I couldn't believe a couch could be so compact. We assembled it fairly quickly and easily (20 min) and voila! I was instantly in love with the look and the feel of the couch. It had a nice firmness and springiness to it. I know where I'll be for naps ;)" — Customer, Amazon Reviewer
Modway Mid-Century Modern Loveseat
Streamlined lines in a larger frame, this elegant and modern loveseat boasts extra seating while still taking up less overall space.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon
Reviewers Say: "Great couch for a great price! I had searched for months for a mid century modern couch within my budget and this was the most reasonably priced. We have a small living room so thought a loveseat would fit better. Because of its style, however, it actually can seat 3 people while only taking up the space of a loveseat. It works perfectly for the limited space we have." — Heather, Amazon Reviewer
Dorel Living Marley Loveseat
A blend of form and function, this clean-lined two-seater boasts classic tufted-cushions that can comfortably fit you and your boo inside a tight living space.
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart
Reviewers Say: "I'm amazed with how great the couch is...Although it's only a two seater, three people can easily fit into it comfortably...The color is beautiful...Excellent quality." — Roxana32, Walmart Reviewer
Carson Carrington Naglestad Loveseat
With a mid-century modern silhouette, this rubber-wood frame loveseat is covered in a soft burnt-orange upholstery for an overall classic but still comfy feel.
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars on Overstock
Reviewers Say: "Great size for my little, 450 sq ft studio. Easily sits two people and is comfortable. It's not cushy, sink in for a nap type but great for working with a laptop or for having company over. I love the color too. While overall the effect is a burnt orange, there are lots of different color threads in the fabric. The construction is sturdy yet light." — Shirley S., Overstock Reviewer
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow's trendy loveseat with reversible cushions is structured in a compact modular design that can be expanded upon as budgets and living space sizes increase — plus, it's wildly easy to assemble.
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on Burrow
Reviewers Say: "I couldn't believe how EASY it was to assemble. Zero tools. 20 minutes. Believe it. And it's incredibly comfortable. Exceeds expectations on all marks." — dtc209, Burrow Reviewer
Macy's Jollene Fabric Loveseat
Super-plush cushions are covered in a durable blue fabric and sit atop a stylish frame with subtly curved arms and flared legs.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars on Macy's
Reviewers Say: "This sofa is stylish, fits my space perfectly and looks as new as it did one year ago. It still sits firmly, even in the spots where I most often sit, with no sagging or dips. It has held up very well." — Deborah, Macy's Reviewer
Threshold Felton Tufted Loveseat
For loveseat-seekers who tend to wear-and-tear home goods — this two-seater is stylishly button-tufted, yet still sturdy with a high-quality and durable-wood frame.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on Target
Reviewers Say: "The couch is very sturdy, perfect loveseat size, and looks great for the price. It is firm, but not uncomfortable. Would purchase another again." — Dhake, Target Reviewer
Mercury Row Perseus Standard Loveseat
This canary-yellow and tapered-wooden leg loveseat is streamlined for small-spaces with its sleek armless design.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars on AllModern
Reviewers Say: "These are lovely, simple, and inexpensive. I was looking for a streamlined look, nothing bulky. I bought two instead of going for a big L sectional. These are versatile, people can sit on the edge of them where there is no armrest. They would make great seating for a long dining table too, which I considered as well." — Rebecca, AllModern Reviewer
World Market Leanna Tufted Loveseat
Tufted-velvet fabric and all-around cushioning in a soothing honey hue makes this high-backed loveseat radiate with timeless elegance.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars on World Market
Reviewers Say: "Definitely in-love with this loveseat. The size is perfect for my apartment and it looks way more expensive than what I actually paid! The velvet is such good quality! And the color is just the right shade of beige." — Stephanie, World Market Reviewer
Andover Mills Bjorn Chesterfield Settee
Create an elevated estate parlor inside your studio apartment with this tufted-gray settee made from maple wood and covered in cushioned-linen upholstery.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on Joss & Main
Reviewers Say: "I'm so in love with my beautiful new settee! I've received so many compliments! It's the perfect addition to my room remodel. Very easy to assemble (I did it by myself in less than 20 minutes with only the instructions and tools provided)...A very high end chair for a fraction of the cost." — Erika, Joss & Main Reviewer
