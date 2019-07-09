Amazon's Most Stylish Furniture For The Smallest Spaces

The days of physically traipsing through staged showrooms to pick out preassembled home pieces that you then wait weeks or even months to be delivered have been replaced by fast and affordable virtual convenience. Amazon hasn't only transformed the ease with which we're able to shop beauty to tech and wellness essentials at the push of an add-to-cart button, the mega-retailer has also created an online furniture warehouse with extensively reviewed stock running the gamut of styles and price points.
Unlike your organized weekend excursions to Ikea or Target, Amazon's virtual aisles can feel a little more uncharted. So, to help you navigate the best buys for your bucks, we weeded through the wild product west and pulled out the savviest small-space solutions worth shopping. Whether it's an MCM-style loveseat from a vetted Amazon exclusive brand, a funkier top rated storage piece, or a compact table for your nearly-nonexistent dining room, the goods ahead are ready to be shopped, boxed, and shipped to your doorstep.
Advertisement
Be sure to bookmark wish-listed pieces for price drops during next week's Prime Day sale-a-palooza — the 30% off deals on Amazon's private home labels (AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam) will go live on Tuesday, July 16.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 20
AmazonBasics Kitchen Storage Baker's Rack
Cramped apartments with limited counter space (or no counters at all) can utilize this streamlined cart and baker's rack as a space-conscious storage solution for under $100.
2 of 20
Ravenna Home Reeder Storage Bench
You can still create a smart entryway storage system when a coat closet is nonexistent — just slide this cushioned, wood storage bench up against the wall to keep your indoor-outdoor essentials organized.
Advertisement
3 of 20
Nathan James Hugo Nightstand
Tuck this tiered table beside your bed, sofa, or reading chair as a storage unit that works double-duty inside a limited space.
4 of 20
Duhome Velvet Accent Chair
Don't sacrifice style for space with this chic but compact seating solution that can stand in as a streamlined accent chair when your apartment can fit an armchair.
Shop This
5 of 20
Nathan James Theo Bookcase
When you don't have ample horizontal space, get vertical. This tall bookcase has five tiers of streamlined shelving that will lift up and organize all of your essentials.
6 of 20
Zinus Jackie Loveseat
Small can still be cozy, and this Zinus loveseat with multiple layers of cushioning and relaxed but durable fabric proves it.
7 of 20
Rivet Meeks Storage Basket Side Table
Tuck everything from magazines to throw blankets and bedside essentials inside the soft basket base of this stylish storage table.
Advertisement
8 of 20
Kure Anderson Armchair
We love how this plush Nordic-style armchair does not sacrifice any coziness for its stylishly compact and symmetrical design.
9 of 20
Rivet Wood & Metal Bookcase
Opt for a thin-framed shelving unit with a simple but sharp design for storage — it will keep the space from feeling over-encumbered.
10 of 20
AmazonBasics Armless Ribbed Desk Chair
This modern desk chair is the opposite of cumbersome with its sleek, armless silhouette.
11 of 20
Ravenna Home Heights Lift-Top Coffee Table
This small-space optimized coffee table from Amazon's newest exclusive home brand boasts dual storage capabilities along with a convenient lift-top for elevated dining in a pinch.
12 of 20
Rivet Charlotte Accent Chair
If your space lacks room for an actual sofa, opt for a luxe accent chair instead — reviewers say this plush, blue-velvet armchair is "sturdy with awesome fabric" and "looks like a million bucks!!"
Advertisement
13 of 20
Rivet Hawthorne Tufted Loveseat
We love the high, tufted back on this streamlined loveseat. Use it as a small-space sofa and as extra seating when pulled up to a dinner table.
14 of 20
Stone & Beam Arced Rolling Kitchen Bar Cart
This stylish rustic cart can be used for multipurpose storage in any area of your small space — whether it's streamlining kitchen essentials, books, beauty goods, or a full-on booze collection.
15 of 20
Stone & Beam Hoffman Down-Filled Armchair
Not quite a sofa, not quite an armchair — this plush, small-space friendly seating solution from one of Amazon's exclusive home brands is crafted with a hardwood frame, filled with super-soft down, and upholstered in a stain-resistant fabric for durable lounging.
16 of 20
Rivet Madison Lift-Top Storage Ottoman
This minimalist gray ottoman is an incognito triple small-space threat, combining footstool to storage space and end table abilities.
17 of 20
Zinus Jennifer Modern Studio Collection Soho Desk
The beauty of this tall and thin Zinus table is that it can be used as both a small-space workstation AND dining table with ample room underneath for additional storage.
Advertisement
18 of 20
Rivet King Street Floating Side Table
This clean-lined side table from Rivet does decor and storage with its sleek floating-glass accent that can be used to store books or display photographs.
19 of 20
Stone & Beam Reclaimed Fir Ladder-Rung Bar Dining Table
Fitting an entire dining table inside a small space is like squeezing a giraffe into a — you get the picture. Try creating a more space-savvy dinner area with this reclaimed fir-wood counter table that boasts ladder-rung pedestals and a tall streamlined design.
20 of 20
AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Cart
Another streamlined, rolling kitchen cart for even more compact small spaces — this top rated AmazonBasics' unit comes with a chrome-plated steel frame, removable wooden top, and dual shelving system to keep all your pantry to dining essentials in line and accounted for.
Advertisement