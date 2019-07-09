Amazon's Most Stylish Furniture For The Smallest Spaces

Story from Home

The days of physically traipsing through staged showrooms to pick out preassembled home pieces that you then wait weeks or even months to be delivered have been replaced by fast and affordable virtual convenience. Amazon hasn't only transformed the ease with which we're able to shop beauty to tech and wellness essentials at the push of an add-to-cart button, the mega-retailer has also created an online furniture warehouse with extensively reviewed stock running the gamut of styles and price points.
Unlike your organized weekend excursions to Ikea or Target, Amazon's virtual aisles can feel a little more uncharted. So, to help you navigate the best buys for your bucks, we weeded through the wild product west and pulled out the savviest small-space solutions worth shopping. Whether it's an MCM-style loveseat from a vetted Amazon exclusive brand, a funkier top rated storage piece, or a compact table for your nearly-nonexistent dining room, the goods ahead are ready to be shopped, boxed, and shipped to your doorstep.
Be sure to bookmark wish-listed pieces for price drops during next week's Prime Day sale-a-palooza — the 30% off deals on Amazon's private home labels (AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam) will go live on Tuesday, July 16.
AmazonBasics Kitchen Storage Baker's Rack



Cramped apartments with limited counter space (or no counters at all) can utilize this streamlined cart and baker's rack as a space-conscious storage solution for under $100.
Amazon Basics
Kitchen Storage Baker's Rack
$58.52
Ravenna Home Reeder Storage Bench 



You can still create a smart entryway storage system when a coat closet is nonexistent — just slide this cushioned, wood storage bench up against the wall to keep your indoor-outdoor essentials organized.
Ravenna Home
Reeder Upholstered Entryway Cushioned Stor...
$159.00
Nathan James Hugo Nightstand 



Tuck this tiered table beside your bed, sofa, or reading chair as a storage unit that works double-duty inside a limited space.
Nathan James
Hugo Nightstand
$67.98
Duhome Velvet Accent Chair 



Don't sacrifice style for space with this chic but compact seating solution that can stand in as a streamlined accent chair when your apartment can fit an armchair.
Duhome
Velvet Accent Chair
$99.99
Nathan James Theo Bookcase 



When you don't have ample horizontal space, get vertical. This tall bookcase has five tiers of streamlined shelving that will lift up and organize all of your essentials.
Nathan James
Theo Wood Ladder Bookshelf
$125.99
Zinus Jackie Loveseat



Small can still be cozy, and this Zinus loveseat with multiple layers of cushioning and relaxed but durable fabric proves it.
Zinus
Jackie Classic Upholstered Loveseat
$309.99
Rivet Meeks Storage Basket Side Table 



Tuck everything from magazines to throw blankets and bedside essentials inside the soft basket base of this stylish storage table.
Rivet
Meeks Round Storage Basket Side Table
$99.00
Kure Anderson Armchair



We love how this plush Nordic-style armchair does not sacrifice any coziness for its stylishly compact and symmetrical design.
Kure
Anderson Armchair, Bergen
$695.00
Rivet Wood & Metal Bookcase 



Opt for a thin-framed shelving unit with a simple but sharp design for storage — it will keep the space from feeling over-encumbered.
Rivet
Mid-century Modern Wood & Metal Bookcase
$261.00
AmazonBasics Armless Ribbed Desk Chair 



This modern desk chair is the opposite of cumbersome with its sleek, armless silhouette.
Amazon Basics
Armless Ribbed Desk Chair, White
$69.98
Ravenna Home Heights Lift-Top Coffee Table 



This small-space optimized coffee table from Amazon's newest exclusive home brand boasts dual storage capabilities along with a convenient lift-top for elevated dining in a pinch.
Ravenna Home
Heights Wood Lift Top Storage Coffee Table
$219.00
Rivet Charlotte Accent Chair 



If your space lacks room for an actual sofa, opt for a luxe accent chair instead — reviewers say this plush, blue-velvet armchair is "sturdy with awesome fabric" and "looks like a million bucks!!"
Rivet
Charlotte Accent Chair
$499.00
Rivet Hawthorne Tufted Loveseat 



We love the high, tufted back on this streamlined loveseat. Use it as a small-space sofa and as extra seating when pulled up to a dinner table.
Rivet
Hawthorne Mid-century Tufted Modern Loveseat
$499.00
Stone & Beam Arced Rolling Kitchen Bar Cart 



This stylish rustic cart can be used for multipurpose storage in any area of your small space — whether it's streamlining kitchen essentials, books, beauty goods, or a full-on booze collection.
Stone & Beam
Arced Rolling Wood & Metal Kitchen Bar Cart
$149.00
Stone & Beam Hoffman Down-Filled Armchair 



Not quite a sofa, not quite an armchair — this plush, small-space friendly seating solution from one of Amazon's exclusive home brands is crafted with a hardwood frame, filled with super-soft down, and upholstered in a stain-resistant fabric for durable lounging.
Stone & Beam
Hoffman Down-filled Armchair
$719.10
Rivet Madison Lift-Top Storage Ottoman 



This minimalist gray ottoman is an incognito triple small-space threat, combining footstool to storage space and end table abilities.
Rivet
Revolve Mid-century Modern Sectional Sofa
$812.00
Rivet
Madison Lift-top Storage Ottoman
$105.99
Zinus Jennifer Modern Studio Collection Soho Desk 



The beauty of this tall and thin Zinus table is that it can be used as both a small-space workstation AND dining table with ample room underneath for additional storage.
Zinus
Jennifer Modern Studio Collection Soho Desk
$68.98
Rivet King Street Floating Side Table 



This clean-lined side table from Rivet does decor and storage with its sleek floating-glass accent that can be used to store books or display photographs.
Rivet
King Street Floating Side Table
$159.00
Stone & Beam Reclaimed Fir Ladder-Rung Bar Dining Table 



Fitting an entire dining table inside a small space is like squeezing a giraffe into a — you get the picture. Try creating a more space-savvy dinner area with this reclaimed fir-wood counter table that boasts ladder-rung pedestals and a tall streamlined design.
Stone & Beam
Reclaimed Fir Ladder-rung Counter Bar Dini...
$351.00
AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Cart



Another streamlined, rolling kitchen cart for even more compact small spaces — this top rated AmazonBasics' unit comes with a chrome-plated steel frame, removable wooden top, and dual shelving system to keep all your pantry to dining essentials in line and accounted for.
Amazon Basics
Kitchen Rolling Cart
$46.20
