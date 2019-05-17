Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Amazon
Tech
All The Things Alexa Can Do
by
Anabel Pasarow
More from Amazon
Beauty
20 Price-Chopped Amazon Beauty Products To Add To Your Next Prime Order
Megan Decker
20 hours ago
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Elizabeth Buxton
May 17, 2019
Home
The Best Small-Space Furniture Buys For Under $150
Elizabeth Buxton
May 14, 2019
Living
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Amazon
This $7,250 DIY Guesthouse Is Sold Out On Amazon — & We Can See Why
I used to think guesthouses only existed on grand estates. They were the kind of thing I'd see in a teen comedy and wonder how these kids got to have
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
Planners That Will Make 2019 Your Most Organized Year EVER
What are your goals for 2019? To dream big, do more, and actually achieve your resolutions? We've got a planner for that. Or maybe it's just to keep all
by
Refinery29
Workout Clothes
The Best Workout Clothes & Sneakers Hiding On Amazon
The beauty and curse of shopping on Amazon is that you can fill your cart with all kinds of highly specific items that you think you might need or want in
by
Cory Stieg
Best Coffee
These Highly Rated Cold Brew Coffee Makers Will Save You So Much ...
If you're a millennial, chances are you've been lectured by someone about how making coffee at home will save you money. In the summertime, however, this
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
The 29 Most-Wanted Goods This Month — According To You
Hello again, it's us: your friendly neighborhood product enthusiasts. April is over and we're ready to checkout the goods that were trending in your
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Movies
The Best Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Right Now
There comes a point in every person's life when Netflix just isn't enough. Despite there being countless options on the popular streaming service,
by
Morgan Baila
Shopping
Compliments On Your Amazon Swimsuit Are Almost As Gratifying As H...
Thanks to a reliable flock of detail-oriented reviewers, Amazon has become the answer for nearly all of our purchasing queries. From the things you’d
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Compliments On Your Amazon Swimsuit Are Almost As Gratifying As H...
Thanks to a reliable flock of detail-oriented reviewers, Amazon has become the answer for nearly all of our purchasing queries. From the things you’d
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
19 Fashion Trends That You Can Buy On Amazon For Cheap
Despite being the biggest e-tailer known to man (with something like 300 million users), Amazon isn't exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who's spent hours
by
Eliza Huber
TV Shows
Your Next TV Obsession Is
A Simple Favor
Meets
Gone ...
If you loved the twists of A Simple Favor and the cat-and-mouse drama of Gone Girl, then you should be giddy over the latest domestic thriller in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
A
This Is Us
Star Is Headed To
The Marvelous Mrs. Ma...
A member of the Pearson family is joining Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for its third season. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia may
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
The second week of April is when most of us start itching for a pedicure. Whether you're going on vacation somewhere tropical, or just feeling
by
Megan Decker
Living
It's National Pet Day — Be A Good Human & Treat Your Pals
Although we passionately believe that every day is National Pet Day, today actually is National Pet Day (according to the National Today authorities) —
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
The Most Popular Shopping Site Among Teens Is... Amazon?
When it comes to marketing, teenagers are the ultimate get. Just look at the success of MTV (when they still played music), Abercrombie & Fitch (ten years
by
Us
TV Shows
Miles Teller's New Show Is Extremely Ryan Gosling
The world may be used to seeing Miles Teller as a wise-cracking "frat boy" of the big screen (see: his character in films like The Spectacular Now, War
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Food News
Whole Foods Is Slashing Prices On Produce Just In Time For Spring
If only our favorite indulgences, like luxury groceries, fresh flowers, and two-day shipping, weren’t so hard on our wallets. Amazon and Whole Foods are
by
Michelle Santiago...
Living
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
The 29 Most-Wanted Goods This Month — According To You
We are serious product enthusiasts. Not only do we obsess over the star finds and slashed-price steals that we snag for ourselves, but we also possess an
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Amazon
The Amazon Buys Trending On Instagram This Month
The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite
by
Emily Ruane
Home
These Are The Best Places To Buy Plants Online
In case you haven't noticed, we're a bit obsessed with house-plants here at Refinery29. To us, adding a touch of nature is one of the easiest ways to
by
Venus Wong
Living
A Shopping Guide For Making Iced-Coffee At Home (& Saving $$)
As temps heat up, our coffee-sipping habits cool down. Although our scalded tongues are happy to make this transition over to colder brews, our wallets
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
Amazon Just Launched Its First Skin-Care Line — & Everything Is U...
Amazon Prime shoppers are savvy. If you're one of them, you probably appreciate the fact that you can add a pack of toilet paper and a luxury lash serum
by
Megan Decker
Home
Stylish Party-Supply Sites For Affordable Spring Bashes
When the colder seasons retreat and make way for longer days of sunshine, we've got more on our minds than open-toed sandals and SPF; we're ready to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Top Sell-Out Items That You Can Now Shop
Searching for a fresh trend before it catches fire (and subsequently sells out) is, as Cher Horowitz put it, like searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Amazon
This $3 Viral Amazon Accessory Is Crashing Our Instagram Feeds
For those of us who shop professionally, Amazon is a source of delight and discovery, offering up problem-solving products we never knew existed and
by
Emily Ruane
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted