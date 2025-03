R29 Editors Share Their Favorite Products From The Ordinary (That You Can Buy On Amazon)

"Retinols have always been hit or miss for me — either they irritate me or do nothing, depending on the formula’s concentration — but this one from The Ordinary left me thoroughly impressed. For starters, it didn’t cause the dreaded “retinol uglies” (aka the dry, flaky patches that can sometimes be experienced in the first days of retinol use), but I still saw results within a few weeks. If you ask me, the secret is that it’s powered by retinal (sometimes referred to as retinaldehyde), a supercharged form of vitamin A that delivers the same results you’d get from a conventional retinol but in a fraction of the time. At $15, it’s a total steal — not that you’d ever know it, based on how glowy your skin will look after using it." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer