R29 Editors Share Their Favorite Products From The Ordinary (That You Can Buy On Amazon)

Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable beauty, but until very recently, there was one major brand that you couldn’t find on the pages upon pages of products: The Ordinary. Sure, you may occasionally stumble upon listings of some of the brand’s most viral hits — like the ruby-red AHA peel or glycolic acid toner. At best, these were questionable purchases since Amazon wasn’t yet an authorized retailer of the brand.
But that’s all in the past now, thanks to recent news that The Ordinary has finally opened its official Amazon storefront for business. (In other words, you can finally restock your hyaluronic acid serum and toilet paper in the same order.) From cleansers and toners to serums, the entire lineup is available to shop now, but since that’s a lot of skincare products to comb through, we consulted some of the most discerning skincare customers we know — our staffers — to find out which The Ordinary products they’re most excited to add to their Prime hauls. Shop them all below.
"This milky exfoliating toner has been my go-to ever since I got an early bottle on a trip to The Ordinary’s HQ last January. It’s gentle enough that I use it morning and night (with SPF during the day, of course) as a first step after cleansing, and I swear my skin has never looked brighter and smoother. This innovative formula — a first for the brand — boasts an impressive 30% concentration of saccharomyces ferment, an ingredient derived from mushrooms that brightens and refines texture without irritation. Everything about this product — from the innovative ingredients and the frosted glass bottle to the sophisticated texture — screams luxury, but it only costs $14. And that’s on periodt!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Retinols have always been hit or miss for me — either they irritate me or do nothing, depending on the formula’s concentration — but this one from The Ordinary left me thoroughly impressed. For starters, it didn’t cause the dreaded “retinol uglies” (aka the dry, flaky patches that can sometimes be experienced in the first days of retinol use), but I still saw results within a few weeks. If you ask me, the secret is that it’s powered by retinal (sometimes referred to as retinaldehyde), a supercharged form of vitamin A that delivers the same results you’d get from a conventional retinol but in a fraction of the time. At $15, it’s a total steal — not that you’d ever know it, based on how glowy your skin will look after using it." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"My skin notoriously hates vitamin C. Most formulas — especially if they contain L-ascorbic acid, aka pure vitamin C — leave it red, irritated, and painfully angry. But ascorbyl glycoside is different. It’s the one vitamin C derivative my skin actually laps up, and The Ordinary’s Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12% has impressed me so much. There’s no stinging or flushing, just a serious glow boost. It evens out my skin tone (often marked by hyperpigmentation, thanks to the odd hormonal breakout) and smooths my texture. I’m always so surprised by how much of a difference one product can make. I’m on my third bottle already, and I owe my dermatologist for the recommendation." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"The Ordinary’s GF 15% Solution has officially replaced my Botox obsession. The star ingredients are growth factors, a type of peptide or protein that stimulates skin cell production over time to smooth fine lines and improve firmness. While the texture is watery, don’t be fooled — this stuff means business. It has plumped up my skin like nothing else, making it look fresher and bouncier. I’m convinced it has filled out the file lines on my forehead and underneath my eyes. I’m already on my second bottle, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"I go through The Ordinary’s Glycolipid Cream Cleanser like nothing else, it’s that good. Gentle on skin prone to redness and irritation, yet powerful enough to cut through makeup and sunscreen with zero effort, it leaves my skin feeling soft and comfortable, never tight or parched. It’s so effective that just one cleanse in the evening does the job perfectly. My partner, who has oily, acne-prone skin, is just as obsessed. So much so that they keep stealing it. Honestly, we fight over it!" — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"In 2025, we’re well aware that peptides are great for skin, but The Ordinary was ahead of the times with this 2016 launch. In case you need a refresher, peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as building blocks for proteins like collagen and elastin. Including peptides in your skincare routine can help to keep your skin feeling firm, bouncy, and hydrated. Combine them with hydrating hero hyaluronic acid, and you have an instant recipe for deliciously dewy, healthy-looking skin. I use this whenever my skin feels irritated and stressed — it just helps to boost my skin barrier, hydrating, and calming my complexion right down. I also love the slightly tacky texture, which sits perfectly under makeup." — Humeara Mohamed, Contributing Writer
"I live and die by this vitamin C serum. Not to be dramatic, it has transformed my skin. A few months ago, my skin was suffering despite all the fancy lotions and potions I was throwing at it (think dullness, stubborn dry patches, and strange little pimples along my jawline). Wanting to try something new, I decided to completely strip back my skincare routine — first to just a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF, and then to incorporating vitamin C. Enter: The Ordinary’s Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%. After just a few weeks, my skin was totally transformed, becoming smooth and glowy. The texture evened, and old acne scars faded. This is one of my top desert island beauty products, for sure." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
