Like me, Maddix found that the intensely hydrating formula removed SPF and makeup effortlessly: “I often wear blue mascara, which can be a pain to take off, but this cleanser is up there with some of my favorite cleansing balms and oils as it removes every trace so quickly, without stinging or drying me out,” said Maddix. “I’ve tried my fair share of cleansers that say they don’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry afterwards, but this one genuinely doesn’t. After almost a month of using it, my skin continuously feels soft, moisturized, and hydrated after each use. That’ll be the 5% rice milk and hyaluronic acid doing their thing.” For Maddix, using it to the very last drop — and adding it to her repurchase list — is a “no-brainer”.