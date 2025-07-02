My Beauty Editor Friends Agree: This $25 Hydrating Cleanser Is Unbeatable
Besides sunscreen, I firmly believe that no matter how many expensive serums, masks or moisturisers you use, a cleanser is the single most important step in any effective skincare routine. Don’t just take my word for it. Whenever I’ve seen a dermatologist, facialist or aesthetician, their first question is always about which face wash I use.
A week ago, I got something of a telling-off from one of those experts. The rich cleansing balm I’d been enjoying was actually breaking me out and the fruity fragrance — thanks to a handful of essential oils — was completely stripping my skin. I was under strict instructions to pare things back. My mission? Find a gentle, fragrance-free cream cleanser that I could use for double cleansing in the evening (a must for removing all traces of makeup and sunscreen), and refreshing my skin in the morning. So when The Inkey List’s Hydrating Cream To Milk Cleanser, $25.74, landed on my desk, it felt like I’d hit the jackpot.
At first pump, this face wash feels like a lotion, but it transforms into a lightweight milk on contact with water. Just don’t underestimate its cleansing power — or its skincare benefits. One of the standout ingredients is 5% rice milk, a staple in many Korean skincare products that usually cost two or three times the price. Ideal for dry, flaky skin, rice milk helps soothe and soften while supporting the skin barrier, the outer layer that keeps moisture in and bacteria out. Beyond rice milk, there’s hydrating hyaluronic acid to counteract that tight, uncomfortable feeling post-cleanse, plus ultra-moisturising glycerin and shea butter — two ingredients I actively seek out in skincare, particularly moisturisers.
I usually have two or three cleansers in rotation in my shower, but I’ve shelved them all for this. Just a couple of pumps are enough to melt away the multiple layers of mascara, sunscreen and foundation I wear every day. My skin feels surprisingly clean after the first cleanse (I always count one minute), but doing a second ensures everything is properly removed and that my skin is prepped for the rest of my routine. Beyond its cleansing power, it’s so moisturising that I actually forgot to apply moisturiser one evening after using it — and didn’t even notice until the next morning. Normally, my skin feels like it might crack if I skip moisturiser. That’s how hydrating it is
I'm always keen to hear what my fellow beauty editors think, but when I put a call out on Instagram for other fans, I didn't expect nearly as many replies. Beauty writer and Refinery29 contributor Vanese Maddix was first to extol its virtues: “Despite vowing to myself that 2025 would be the year I stopped having multiple skincare products open at once, every so often, a new launch comes along that completely throws me off guard and right now, that product is The Inkey List’s Hydrating Cream-to-Milk Cleanser,” she said.
Maddix swears by the brand’s Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex, $40, (a favourite of mine, too), so it's safe to say that she trusts the brand with her face. “Its founders, Mark and Colette, certainly know how to make a good skincare product,” she added, “so when I heard the brand was launching a cream-to-milk cleanser, I couldn’t have been more excited. As someone with a normal-to-dry skin type, my face laps up anything with a milky texture, and this one did not disappoint.”
Like me, Maddix found that the intensely hydrating formula removed SPF and makeup effortlessly: “I often wear blue mascara, which can be a pain to take off, but this cleanser is up there with some of my favourite cleansing balms and oils as it removes every trace so quickly, without stinging or drying me out,” said Maddix. “I’ve tried my fair share of cleansers that say they don’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry afterwards, but this one genuinely doesn’t. After almost a month of using it, my skin continuously feels soft, moisturised and hydrated after each use. That’ll be the 5% rice milk and hyaluronic acid doing their thing.” For Maddix, using it to the very last drop — and adding it to her repurchase list — is a “no-brainer”.
Beauty editor Lucy Abbersteen is equally enamoured: “I love a cream cleanser so much and this got promoted to my bathroom cabinet after first use,” she told me. “The texture is such a dream and it wipes off clean every time.” Beauty editor Madeleine Spencer said that she “adores it”, adding, “It’s so gentle and doesn’t leave my skin angry.” Likewise, beauty editor, trend forecaster and brand consultant Louise Whitbread said that it’s great for double cleansing and especially gentle on her acne- and rosacea-prone skin.
You’re probably thinking, It’s just a cleanser. But not cleansing your skin properly — especially at night — means anything you apply afterwards (think potent retinol serums or exfoliating acids) won’t absorb as effectively. If you ask me, that’s a waste of both time and money.
Better still, you get a surprisingly generous amount of product for just $25.74. It’s a skincare bargain if ever there was one.
