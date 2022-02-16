At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The skincare industry has a knack for convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
For every skincare must-have, like cleanser (important for removing makeup, oil and daily grime) and sunscreen (for protecting skin against damaging UV rays), there is a rather dubious product on the market. One of them is blue light skincare, which professes to protect skin against the light emitted from laptop and phone screens. Right now, there isn't much evidence to confirm that blue light is a threat to skin, unlike UV, which can cause cancer and accelerate the signs of ageing. As a result, beauty lovers everywhere are questioning product claims. Most recently, influencers Valkyrae and Addison Rae went viral for all the wrong reasons when they advertised blue light skincare, with people on Twitter referring to the idea as a "scam".
Blue light mists, creams and serums aren't the only products to be sceptical about. Ahead, some of the world's most trustworthy skincare experts share their thoughts on the popular beauty buys that might not be worth your money after all.