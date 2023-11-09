Because there is no legal or scientific definition of “acne safe”, it is rendered fairly meaningless, says Dr Mahto, who adds that it pays to apply a little caution to what we see and hear on social media. It can be a fountain of knowledge, but it’s not always the best place to get your medical advice. To that end, Dr Mahto suggests doing your research and questioning where you’re getting your information from. She adds that your skincare advice should come from reputable sources: people who are suitably qualified and have a scientific background. “That doesn’t have to be a dermatologist,” said Dr Mahto. “It could be a cosmetic scientist or a [cosmetic] formulator — people that recommend products but from a more scientific angle.” That’s because it’s not just about how the product works on your skin; it’s about how a product is formulated too, says Dr Mahto.