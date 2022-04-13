I Tried All Of CeraVe’s Skincare Products. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Many of us have become consumed by the smart beauty hacks and trends taking over TikTok. Right now, lots of people on the app are obsessed with sharing their love for affordable skincare brand, CeraVe.
CeraVe isn't exactly new. The brand has been around since 2005 and has amassed a fanbase of beauty editors, influencers and dermatologists who owe their great skin to the simple yet excellent star ingredients: ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Ceramides are fatty acids naturally found in the skin; think of them like glue that binds skin cells together. Without them, skin can become dry, inflamed, itchy and irritated, and a lack of ceramides can even potentially lead to eczema and atopic dermatitis. Likewise, hyaluronic acid also occurs in the skin. It holds 1,000 times its weight in water, making it seriously hydrating. Together, ceramides and hyaluronic acid help soothe and banish dry, sore and irritated skin; the ultimate dynamic duo.
TikTok has seen CeraVe surge in popularity once again, leading to some product lines completely selling out. But is it really worth the internet hype? I tried CeraVe's entire Australian product range to find out. Here are my honest thoughts.
