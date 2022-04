I Tried All Of CeraVe’s Skincare Products. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Ceramides are fatty acids naturally found in the skin; think of them like glue that binds skin cells together. Without them, skin can become dry, inflamed, itchy and irritated, and a lack of ceramides can even potentially lead to eczema and atopic dermatitis. Likewise, hyaluronic acid also occurs in the skin. It holds 1,000 times its weight in water, making it seriously hydrating. Together, ceramides and hyaluronic acid help soothe and banish dry, sore and irritated skin; the ultimate dynamic duo.