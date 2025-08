Clinique Made A Nude Version Of The Black Honey Lipstick & We’re In Love

“I have a confession to make: I’m not huge on Black Honey — mainly because it skews too pink on my light olive skin — but Nude Honey is just right. The phrase ‘my lips but better’ is an overused cliché in beauty, but it’s the only way to describe this shade. Looking back at my selfies wearing it, it suits me down to a T, don’t you think? There’s something about the peachy nude that pulls the rest of my makeup together, making everything look more polished and uniform. Beyond the spot-on colour, I love how deeply moisturising it is. When I apply it in the morning, my lips stay soft and hydrated right through to lunchtime. Like its berry-tinged counterpart, the staying power is more like a glossy balm, and you’ll need to reapply it throughout the day, but I don’t mind. The thin tube is sleek enough to slip into even the tiniest handbag.”