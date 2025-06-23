Clinique Made A Nude Version Of The Black Honey Lipstick & We’re In Love
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve spent any amount of time lurking on BeautyTok, you’ll be familiar with the legend that is Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, £24.50. This sheer, universally flattering cherry lipstick has more or less achieved icon status, beloved by beauty editors and celebrity makeup artists alike. Black Honey’s appeal is pretty easy to sum up: Thanks to a mix of warm and cool pigments in the formula, the tinted lip balm imbues a natural berry-like colour that somehow looks different, but lovely, on every skin tone.
So when word got out that Clinique is growing the Almost Lipstick family with the launch of Nude Honey, £25, we could barely contain our excitement. This latest shade expansion promises to be equally wearable, but with a neutral twist. Given the internet’s ongoing fascination with all things Black Honey, we’re confident that Nude Honey will be charting the same path to cult status as its older sibling.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Here are our thoughts on why it’s shaping up to be the next viral beauty hit this summer.
Venus Wong, senior writer
“Like many beauty editors, Black Honey sits at the top of my makeup rotation. I turn to it whenever I want a just-bitten wash of colour on my lips. Fresh from the tube, Nude Honey actually looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, but the magic happens once you swipe it on: unlike some of the nude and light brown lip stains and tints I’ve tried, it didn’t make me look like I’ve just had an espresso and had forgotten to wipe my lips. Instead, Nude Honey adds a dewy apricot-pink coat. As someone with cool and neutral undertones, I often struggle to find lip colours that don’t skew too warm. Not Nude Honey, though. The formula contains both warm and cool pigments, and the lip colour was a natural fit. I’ll be turning to this lipstick on the days I want to look understated but put together.”
Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I have a confession to make: I’m not huge on Black Honey — mainly because it skews too pink on my light olive skin — but Nude Honey is just right. The phrase ‘my lips but better’ is an overused cliché in beauty, but it’s the only way to describe this shade. Looking back at my selfies wearing it, it suits me down to a T, don’t you think? There’s something about the peachy nude that pulls the rest of my makeup together, making everything look more polished and uniform. Beyond the spot-on colour, I love how deeply moisturising it is. When I apply it in the morning, my lips stay soft and hydrated right through to lunchtime. Like its berry-tinged counterpart, the staying power is more like a glossy balm, and you’ll need to reapply it throughout the day, but I don’t mind. The thin tube is sleek enough to slip into even the tiniest handbag.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
“As a fan of Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, I was pleasantly surprised by the Nude Honey launch. The brand describes it as ‘a surprisingly flexible nude that looks different on every lip,’ and I’d say that’s pretty spot on. Nude Honey enhanced my lips beautifully, with a subtle warmth that brings out my natural lip colour. Is the pigment buildable, though? Not quite. The more you apply, the shinier it gets, but the colour payoff remains about the same. This isn’t a bad thing, but just something to keep in mind. What I really love is how nourishing it feels on the lips, no doubt thanks to its 95% conditioning formula [think castor oil and plant-based waxes]. It’s the kind of product I reach for on days when I’m not wearing much makeup but still want something on my lips. The best part? It makes my lips look super smoochable. I’ll take 14 of these, please!”
Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“I don’t think I could’ve created a better dream lipstick than Clinique’s Nude Honey if I tried. I’m not much of a lipstick girl because I don’t love the feeling of having something heavy on my lips, but this texture feels like a gorgeous lip balm with a hint of tint. I’m a fan of Black Honey, but it can sometimes be a little plummy on me for a casual daytime look. Nude Honey, however, is the perfect warm-toned neutral with a hint of muted red that makes my olive skin glow. It’s become my new go-to for an easy, effortless lip, and I love how compact the sleek tube is. I almost never finish a lipstick simply because I don’t use them all that often, but I have a feeling I’ll be restocking this one soon, the way things are headed.”
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT