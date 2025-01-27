I Tried Every Clinique Black Honey Makeup Product & Here’s What’s Worth Buying

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Everything’s coming up roses — or should we say cherries? If you’ve spent any time on beauty TikTok lately, you’ll know exactly what we mean. As temperatures continue to dip, cherry-hued makeup is everywhere. And when it comes to that moody-yet-juicy wash of colour for the lips, no product does it quite like Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey.
Black Honey has been a cult favourite ever since Clinique launched this lip colour in a sleek, silver tube back in 1989. With a universally flattering berry tint and sheer, buildable formula, its appeal has only grown over the years (swatching videos of Black Honey still regularly go viral on TikTok, decades after its initial release).
But did you know that the Black Honey hype doesn’t stop at the lips? Clinique has quietly expanded the iconic shade into a fully fledged makeup collection, including a cheek blush, eyeliner, mascara and even an eyeshadow palette. As a longtime Black Honey devotee, I had to put the entire lineup to the test. Ahead, I’ll be breaking down my honest thoughts on each Black Honey makeup product — including the lipstick that started it all.
There’s a reason this lipstick is a beauty hall of famer: It imbues your lips with a natural, glossy red tint that makes you look like you were feasting on a handful of cherries and the juice just so happened to dye your lips red. Despite the gothy plum colour of the product, the actual pigment upon application is sheer (but definitely noticeable) and buildable. For me, the pièce de résistance is the luscious “your lips, but better” finish that looks good on everyone, thanks to a medley of blue, red and yellow pigments that is flattering on all skin tones. This absolutely gets a 10/10 from me. Clinique, if you’re listening, please consider making a matte version of this lipstick and a Black Honey lip liner!
I can be skeptical of lip and cheek oils. The way I see it, they can do one thing well but not the other, and most lip oils are too sticky to use on the face. I’m very happy to be proven wrong by this Black Honey Lip & Cheek Oil. It’s not viscous in the slightest and feels like a conditioning balm on my lips. The colour payoff on my skin is impressive, giving my cheeks a glossy, highlighter-like glow along with a deep cherry hue. I do have to reapply this product on my lips often as it rubs off quite easily. All in all, it’s a good purchase for anyone looking for an ultra-glossy version of Black Honey.
As a lip gloss girlie, I was really excited to try this one. Unfortunately, the formula left me disappointed. While there are lots of positive reviews online, with many people loving the buildable colour and longevity, the formula didn’t sit right with me personally. I found the texture really sticky, and despite hydrating ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid, it was very drying on my lips. In fact, my lips got so flaky by the end of the day that it took me an extra day of not wearing any lipstick to recover. The colour was also not very Black Honey-esque and had a more raisiny hue. The Lip & Cheek Oil is a far better investment, if you ask me.
I’ve been swapping out my dark brown eyeliner and using this Black Honey one as a substitute. It looks a bit warmer and complements my go-to eyeshadows — mostly shimmery pinks and matte earthy tones — in an interesting way. I also love pairing this liner with a copper eyeshadow stick; it’s a fall-inspired colour combo that works really well with my dark brown eyes and takes less than a minute to achieve. I do have to say that although this liner smudges out really nicely, the fade out is real, and sometimes the pigment is all gone by the end of the day. It fares much better if I top up with a fixing spray but considering the price, this is disappointing.
This eyeshadow palette is nice but not super memorable to be completely honest. The shadows are silky-smooth and blend well but don’t show up all that much on my skin (as you can see in the selfie above). The only colour that reminds me of Black Honey is a brownish-purple shade, but it doesn’t pop on my skin tone in the way that the Almost Lipstick or Powder Blush does. I do like the light pink and deep brown colours but all in all, it’s not a palette I reach for that often.
Full disclosure: I rarely bother using mascara as I have the straightest and stubbiest lashes ever, which is pretty common for East Asians. This mascara doesn’t do much in terms of lifting and curling my lashes. My features are quite delicate so the brush applicator is also too big and unwieldy for my small eyelids. Since I have black-brown lashes and eyes, I can’t notice the difference when my lashes are dipped in the Black Honey hue. This is personally a skip for me, but I’ve come across a few try-on videos from creators with green and blue eyes, and the burgundy colour does look phenomenal on them.
