I Tried Every Clinique Black Honey Makeup Product & Here’s What’s Worth Buying

There’s a reason this lipstick is a beauty hall of famer: It imbues your lips with a natural, glossy red tint that makes you look like you were feasting on a handful of cherries and the juice just so happened to dye your lips red. Despite the gothy plum colour of the product, the actual pigment upon application is sheer (but definitely noticeable) and buildable. For me, the pièce de résistance is the luscious “your lips, but better” finish that looks good on everyone, thanks to a medley of blue, red and yellow pigments that is flattering on all skin tones. This absolutely gets a 10/10 from me. Clinique, if you’re listening, please consider making a matte version of this lipstick and a Black Honey lip liner!