Violette_FR Dropped The Perfect Summer Lip Stain — & It Really Lasts
It’s not a lip oil (thank god), nor a gloss, nor a tint — my latest can’t-live-without-it lip product is none other than Violette_FR’s latest and greatest: A lip nectar.
As the juicy, succulent name suggests, Violette_FR (the same brand behind viral hits like Bisou Balm and Petal Bouche) designed Lip Nectar to hydrate and deliver a just-bitten stain of colour. As Violette, the founder and makeup artist behind the brand, shares, the inspiration came from her constant search for a lip stain that felt grown-up and elevated. And because she was in the unique position to create her dream product, Lip Nectar was born.
As someone who rarely wears lipstick (the effort!), this sounded right up my street. It’s available in four shades inspired by nature, ranging from warm terracotta to petal pink. At first glance, Lip Nectar doesn’t look like the game-changer it is — it comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator and has a texture that resembles liquid lipstick. But the genius lies in how the colour develops once it hits your lips.
Thanks to moisturising squalane, shea butter, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, Lip Nectar feels as good as it looks. It’s not technically a plumper, but I found it replaced both my lip balm and gloss — the moisturising formula naturally gives my lips a fuller look.
But don't just take my word for it. Ahead, our team of editors share their honest thoughts on the entire shade range.
Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“The words ‘hydrating’ and ‘lip stain’ have always felt like oxymorons to me — I’ve never met a stain that didn’t dry out my lips or make them itchy. So you can imagine my surprise when I swiped on Violette’s Lip Nectar. It felt more like a lip oil-meets-gloss: silky, moisturising and super comfortable to wear. Given the glossy finish, I didn’t expect it to last long, but I was wrong. I wore it through a three-course meal (eating, drinking, talking, laughing) and the pigment was still hanging on by the end of the night. It wasn’t as bold as when I first applied it, but it was definitely still there. My only gripe? The pigment tends to collect in my lip lines and creases when the product is still wet, but once it settles, it’s gorgeous.”
Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“Rose de Moab, a desert-inspired rosy shade I'm wearing in my selfie, is my favourite. It applies as a pale iced latte, then deepens into a warm, caramelly nude. Another standout for me is Dahlia Noir, the deepest of the bunch. I usually steer clear of darker lip shades — they tend to look more severe than sexy — but this one is like Clinique Black Honey turned up a notch. It’s surprisingly wearable and one of those universal hues that looks incredible on everyone, with a plummy, cherry-like tone I ended up loving for date night. Like many of her products, Violette has distilled her makeup artistry into something user-friendly and foolproof. Layer it over lip liner or top it with Lil Nectar for shine and you’ve got a whole look. Nectar has never tasted so sweet.”
Venus Wong, senior writer
“I like to think of my lip colour as the final finishing touch to an outfit, and this new lineup definitely enhanced my summer looks by packing a punch. Thanks to squalane and ceramides — both hydrating ingredients I frequently deploy in my summer skincare — the formula feels like an airy but conditioning soufflé on my lips. It glides on beautifully and deposits a luscious wash of colour with plenty of shine. What I like the most is the enduring pigment that performs like a lip stain. There are days when I forgot to put this product in my bag before heading out, but the colour survived the whole day (and night) without needing more top-ups. Pois de Senteur, a bright pink, gets me loads of compliments when I pair it with flowy sundresses. On the other hand, I turn to Bêtise, a more subdued berry, when I need a pop of colour with my T-shirt and jeans.”
Kristine Romano, art director
“At first swipe, I was worried Rose de Moab might be too light on me. In the tube, it reads terracotta brown but on application, it looked almost nude. Thankfully, it settles into more of a 'my lips but better' shade with a hint of warmth, which I really love. In terms of texture and finish, it goes on with a nice sheen and dries down to a natural, flattering flush of colour, making it perfect for everyday wear. I also usually can’t stand scented lip products but this one is subtle and surprisingly pleasant.”
