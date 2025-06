Violette_FR Dropped The Perfect Summer Lip Stain — & It Really Lasts

“I like to think of my lip colour as the final finishing touch to an outfit, and this new lineup definitely enhanced my summer looks by packing a punch. Thanks to squalane and ceramides — both hydrating ingredients I frequently deploy in my summer skincare — the formula feels like an airy but conditioning soufflé on my lips. It glides on beautifully and deposits a luscious wash of colour with plenty of shine. What I like the most is the enduring pigment that performs like a lip stain. There are days when I forgot to put this product in my bag before heading out, but the colour survived the whole day (and night) without needing more top-ups. Pois de Senteur , a bright pink, gets me loads of compliments when I pair it with flowy sundresses. On the other hand, I turn to Bêtise , a more subdued berry, when I need a pop of colour with my T-shirt and jeans.”