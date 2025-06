Violette_FR’s New Lip Nectar Is Summer’s Juiciest Beauty Launch

My favorite shade is Rose de Moab , a desert-inspired rosy shade that’s giving “my-lips-but-better.” It applies as a pale iced latte, then deepens into a warm, caramelly nude. Another standout for me is Dahlia Noir , the deepest of the bunch. I usually steer clear of darker lip shades — they tend to look more severe than sexy — but this one is like Clinique Black Honey turned up a notch. It’s surprisingly wearable and one of those universal hues that looks incredible on everyone, with a plummy, cherry-like tone I ended up loving for date night.