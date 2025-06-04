Violette_FR’s New Lip Nectar Is Summer’s Juiciest Beauty Launch

As someone who rarely wears lipstick (the effort!), this sounded right up my alley. It’s available in four shades inspired by nature, ranging from warm terracotta to petal pink. At first glance, Lip Nectar doesn’t look like the game-changer it is — it comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator and has a texture that resembles liquid lipstick. But the genius lies in how the color develops once it hits your lips.