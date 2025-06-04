Violette_FR’s New Lip Nectar Is Summer’s Juiciest Beauty Launch
It’s not a lip oil (thank god), nor a gloss, nor a tint — my latest can’t-live-without-it lip product is none other than Violette_FR’s latest and greatest: A lip nectar.
As the juicy, succulent name suggests, Violette_FR (the same brand behind viral hits like Bisou Balm and Petal Bouche), designed Lip Nectar to hydrate and deliver a just-bitten stain of color. As Violette, the founder and makeup artist behind the brand, shares, the inspiration came from her constant search for a lip stain that felt grown-up and elevated. And because she was in the unique position to create her dream product, Lip Nectar was born.
As someone who rarely wears lipstick (the effort!), this sounded right up my alley. It’s available in four shades inspired by nature, ranging from warm terracotta to petal pink. At first glance, Lip Nectar doesn’t look like the game-changer it is — it comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator and has a texture that resembles liquid lipstick. But the genius lies in how the color develops once it hits your lips.
My favorite shade is Rose de Moab, a desert-inspired rosy shade that’s giving “my-lips-but-better.” It applies as a pale iced latte, then deepens into a warm, caramelly nude. Another standout for me is Dahlia Noir, the deepest of the bunch. I usually steer clear of darker lip shades — they tend to look more severe than sexy — but this one is like Clinique Black Honey turned up a notch. It’s surprisingly wearable and one of those universal hues that looks incredible on everyone, with a plummy, cherry-like tone I ended up loving for date night.
Thanks to squalane, shea butter, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, Lip Nectar feels as good as it looks. It’s not technically a plumper, but I found it replaced both my lip balm and gloss — the moisturizing formula naturally gives my lips a fuller look. Goals, amiright?
Like many of her products, Violette has distilled her makeup artistry into something user-friendly and foolproof. Layer it over lip liner or top it with Lil Nectar for shine, and you’ve got a whole look. Nectar has never tasted so sweet.
