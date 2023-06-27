The Exceptional Deals We’re Shopping From Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale

Get excited and get your credit cards out because Ulta has graced us with its Big Summer Beauty Sale...as of, like, right now! Know that it's much more than a makeup sale. The major event spans makeup, skin care, hair care, nails, beauty tools, and more, so there's something for everyone to get a good deal on. It also means you can stock up on your favorite beauty products or take a leap and try new ones while they're seriously discounted.
We at R29 are especially excited over Ulta's Summer Sale, so we've shared the exact deals and products we'll be shopping (turns out, several of us have our eyes on one affordable setting spray and are springing for hot-weather makeup hacks). Keep in mind that this particular sale lasts through July 15, but individual brands have different discounts, BOGO deals, and date ranges. Check out our editors' list of Ulta sale picks below along with the dates that you can shop them. Let the beauty shopping begin!
Deal: 40% off Ulta Beauty Collection Select Makeup
Dates: June 25 - July 1
"I’m in the market for a new powder, and with a greaseball face like mine, makeup is waaay too dewy without powder. This one seems like it should keep my makeup matte and in place." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Deal: 25% Off Select Skin-Care Tools
Dates: June 25 - July 1
"It’s hot outside, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to be. IMO, there are few things more soothing than ice-rolling your face, and I can’t argue with the instant de-puffing and perked-up glow I get from using one of these tools before an event (or more often, going on Google Meet.). And at less than a Sweetgreen salad? I’m buying one for me, my mom, my brow lady…" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Deal: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Mix & Match Minis
Dates: June 25 - July 1
"I’ve spent the last two months trying out Elemis’s virally popular skin care, but these exfoliating facial pads are the product I’ve become most addicted to. They’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, but I can feel the dead layers of dry and gross skin coming off to reveal a glowing new fresh texture underneath. They’re on the pricier side, so grabbing them as a two-for-one deal is pretty much a steal." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I never get buyer’s remorse from repurchasing a tried-and-true product, and luckily, Ulta’s got two of my GOATs on sale. Anyone who knows me also knows that I adore minis: Not only are they more affordable than their full-size counterparts, but I feel like I never finish makeup products before you’re supposed to toss them. (They’re also great for traveling and keeping in a purse for touchups.) Tarte Shape Tape is my desert island concealer, and Benefit’s clear brow gel is truly the best I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried them all. Scoreeeeee." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Deal: 30% Off Select Hair Straighteners
Dates: June 25 - July 1
"My hair behaves nothing short of wildly in the summer when left to its own devices, so I’m always on the hunt for a great flat iron. I have another Chi model in a wider width, but this one will be perfect for the small sections around the front of my face and over my ears that bigger irons can’t hit." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Deal: Buy 2 Get 1 Free NYX Bestsellers
Dates: June 25 - July 4, Online Only
"NYX remains my ride-or-die drugstore brand, so I was thrilled to see that it’s part of the NYX buy-two-get-one-free sale at Ulta right now. I’ll be snagging two of my go-tos — the Matte Finish Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (which does exactly what its name promises) and the Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick in Strip’d (a pinky nude in a formula that will. not. budge.), and I’ll be treating myself to the brand’s Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Waterproof Eyebrow Pen, which is amazing when it comes to defining my brows without making them look drawn on." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Now is as good of time as any to stock up on my favorite summer beauty products I use until the last drop. I’m addicted to the NYX matte setting spray — it’s my summer beauty indulgence. If airport security ever tries to talk to me about throwing out this product, we’ll have a problem.…I have the travel size and regular one and use at least two or three spritzes per day during the summer months." —Clare Palo, Audience Development Senior Strategist,
"I’m down for a buy-two-get-one-free deal any day of the week, especially when it comes to a brand I like. I’m most interested in trying NYX products I’ve never tried before, including its viral juicy lip oil, matte setting spray recommended by Affiliate Director Sarah Crow, and a multipurpose makeup pencil in white to use as an eyeshadow and highlighter." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Deal: Up to 30% off Select Sun Care
Dates: June 25 - July 4, Online Only
"I own a few Coola sunscreens and really like them (and their organic ingredients), and I previously owned this SPF setting spray. Since I’m out of stock on any setting sprays at the moment, I’m going to pick up this product as my new summer go-to, getting in that extra SPF protection wherever I can." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Deal: 25% Off La Roche-Posay Select Skin Care
Dates: June 25 - July 4, Online Only
"I trust (certain) French pharmacy brands with my life, and La Roche-Posay is one of them. Now that summer is in full effect and my sun time is at its max, I always feel the need to have extra face sunscreens on hand. This one is 70(!) SPF and includes niacinamide, which my skin responds to super well." —Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
Deal: Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Sun & Skin Care
Dates: June 25 - July 15
"Sun Bum also has stolen a little piece of my heart recently, due to the fact that its sun-protection collection is so versatile: I can cover my face, lips, and scalp all with a few products, and I’m good to go." —Clare Palo, Audience Development Senior Strategist,
Deal: $34.99 Jumbos from Paul Mitchell and Redken
Dates: June 25 - July 15
"I cannot emphasize enough how incredible Ulta’s jumbo deal is. These shampoos and conditioners are salon-quality products (in fact, my colorist recommends them to all her clients) for a fraction of their normal price. To put it into perspective, smaller bottles clock in at $10 less for nearly 70% less product. I personally love the scent of them, too. They smell luxurious, and the formulas are thick enough that one jumbo bottle lasts me a full year. I do a refresh every summer." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
Deal: 30% off Skin Care Heroes
Dates: Different brands on June 25 - July 1, July 2 - 8, July 9 - 15
"I’ve tried many different types of face cleansers over the years, and this soy face wash is still the gold standard. It removes dirt and greasiness from my face without stripping my moisture barrier. I tend to stockpile this cleanser in every size (including the minis for when I’m traveling) and will be bookmarking this deal for my refilling needs." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Deal: 30% Off Select Brands
Dates: Different brands on June 25 - July 1, July 2 - 8, July 9 - 15
"I had the chance to test a bunch of Revlon products over a lovely trip in Miami, so you know the stuff’s legit. (When they say ColorStay, they mean it.) While I’m a big fan of the foundation and eyeliners, the clear winner for me is the Suede Ink Lipsticks. The blurred matte finish is utterly gorgeous, and the shade range rivals that of luxury brands. Best of all, the stuff really stayed all night long and only needed a minor touch-up after dinner. At under $9 each, it’s truly a steal of a deal." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Deal: 30% Off Smashbox Always On Cream Eyeshadow
Dates: July 2 - 8
"I loveee a good cream eyeshadow, whether I'm using it on its own for a quick, effortless makeup look or as a base for powder eyeshadows. I've never used this particular cream eyeshadow before, but I love the range of matte and shimmery shades, and will definitely be buying one once its on sale." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Deal: 30% off Select Fragrance
Dates: July 9 - 15
"Not saying that Idole is my signature perfume, but at the moment, Idole is pretty much my signature perfume. I love the musky floral scent that isn’t too overly powering; it just makes me feel so feminine and like a beautiful flower (cliche I know, but try it!). I’ll take any sale to stock up on it!" —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Deal: 25% Off CosRX
Dates: July 9 - 15
"I stand by my love for all CosRX skin-care products. However, the one item that I'll steadily come back to is the iconic Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. I've bought at least 10, and I'll take any chance for a discount on one of my favorites. You'll want this in your roundup ASAP if you have any dark spots, scars, burns, or your skin is in desperate need of some love in the hydrating, moisturizing, and brightening department." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
