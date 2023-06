The Exceptional Deals We’re Shopping From Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale

"I never get buyer’s remorse from repurchasing a tried-and-true product, and luckily, Ulta’s got two of my GOATs on sale. Anyone who knows me also knows that I adore minis: Not only are they more affordable than their full-size counterparts, but I feel like I never finish makeup products before you’re supposed to toss them. (They’re also great for traveling and keeping in a purse for touchups.) Tarte Shape Tape is my desert island concealer, and Benefit’s clear brow gel is truly the best I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried them all. Scoreeeeee." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer