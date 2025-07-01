Lancôme Just Launched Another “Juicy” Lip Gloss — & It’s Incredible

Review: “I’m a huge Olivia Rodrigo fan, so I was stoked to swipe on Million Dollar Berry, which happens to be the shade she wore for the JuicyTreat ad campaign. I have to say — this juicy wash of plum looks so pretty on both of us. Right off the bat, the gloss feels noticeably more conditioning than many lip oils and tinted balms I’ve tried. While most lip products claim to have moisturizing benefits, a lot of them don’t go the distance — my lips usually dry out and get flaky after a few hours. But thanks to 20% squalane in the formula, which smooths and hydrates, my lips feel plump and comfortable for hours. It’s like wearing an ultra-shiny lip mask that seals in moisture and blurs fine lines for a glass-like finish. Special mention goes to the angular applicator, which makes it easier to trace along my Cupid’s bow with precision.”