We’ve Reached Peak Lip Oil — These Are The Three I Actually Use

INNBeauty Project's Glaze Lip Oil is more plush and thicker than Merit's, but as someone who grew up in the 00s, the nostalgia factor hits hard with this one. Plus, the shade range is among the most comprehensive I've seen in a lip oil: There's the OG sheer cherry, a pink that develops based on your lips' pH, a cosmic-inspired clear shimmer, and even a wine-inspired berry aptly named Merlot. I also found that Glaze delivered pretty long-lasting hydration and shine, which wins major points in my book. My favorite of the bunch is Cookie, a creamy beige that smells just like my beloved Cookie Dough Lip Smackers gloss. (IYKYK.)