We’ve Reached Peak Lip Oil — These Are The Three I Actually Use

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I'm not sure exactly when it happened, but one day, I woke up and realized that I'd amassed a truly concerning amount of lip oils. And listen, it's not entirely my fault! As a beauty editor, I test a lot of products and if I don't pass any gently used goodies to my sister or mom, they pile up.
In the past year alone, we've seen brands like Summer Fridays, Rare Beauty, and many others launch variations of the same theme: Glossy but not sticky, treatment-meets-makeup lip products promising juicy, hydrated lips minus the tacky texture we knew (and definitely didn't love) in the aughts. But in the spirit of fewer, better things, I've managed to whittle down my collection to three standouts that are liquid gold — er, pinky nude. Below, find out which ones have stood the test of time.
To me, this is what all other lip oils should be aiming for. The texture is not buttery and smooth, and the color payoff leaves a gorgeous tint on lips that doesn't feel too makeup-y. (I'm partial to Taupe, which is a perfect MLBB — “my lips but better” — neutral on my olive skin.) At $24, it's a little pricey for how tiny the tube is, IMO. But as with all of Merit's products, this is "quiet luxury" beauty at its best.
INNBeauty Project's Glaze Lip Oil is more plush and thicker than Merit's, but as someone who grew up in the 00s, the nostalgia factor hits hard with this one. Plus, the shade range is among the most comprehensive I've seen in a lip oil: There's the OG sheer cherry, a pink that develops based on your lips' pH, a cosmic-inspired clear shimmer, and even a wine-inspired berry aptly named Merlot. I also found that Glaze delivered pretty long-lasting hydration and shine, which wins major points in my book. My favorite of the bunch is Cookie, a creamy beige that smells just like my beloved Cookie Dough Lip Smackers gloss. (IYKYK.)
IMO, Kosas was early to the lip oil trend — Wet Oil Gloss launched back in 2019 (!) without a ton of fanfare. However, this has remained one of the very few lip products I actually managed to finish to the last drop. Several shades have been added to the OG lineup, including Unzipped, which replaced Dip as my new favorite. It has the prettiest shimmery sheen, and I love layering it with a matching pencil for a perfect nude lip combo.
Tower 28's LipSoftie is one of my newest discoveries, and I hesitated to call it a lip oil; the texture and ingredients (including jojoba and olive oils) put it into oil territory, but the delivery system feels more like a balm-treatment hybrid à la Rhode and Summer Fridays. In any case, it's an absolutely stellar product — and at $16, significantly more affordable than most lip oils out there. Each one has a different scent that matches the shade name, and in case you're not noticing a pattern, I was immediately smitten with Dulce de Leche, a caramel-forward rosy brown that left my lips feeling super moisturized and shiny.