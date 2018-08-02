Lip Oil Is The Unsung Hero Your Makeup Bag Needs Right Now

There are a few key pieces needed to crack the no-makeup makeup puzzle: a dewy base that covers imperfections yet still looks like skin, barely-there lashes that define but never clump, and, of course, the perfect whisper of color on your lips. The latter is, in our opinion, the hardest part of a fresh face to get right. While a hint of color on the lips is one of the easiest ways to brighten your entire complexion in just a few seconds, it's very easy to go too heavy or too light and miss the mark completely.
That's why the advent of lip oils have been so handy. A product that marries the best parts of a nourishing balm and a colorful gloss? Sign us up. In the past few years, lip oils have flooded our feeds and local makeup stores, so we've been able to try dozens of different variations. Some are tinted, some pack longer-lasting benefits, and some come with funky applicators and interactive packaging. Feast your eyes on the very best lip oils we've tried to-date, ahead.