Lip Oil Is The Unsung Hero Your Makeup Bag Needs Right Now

There are a few key pieces needed to crack the no-makeup makeup puzzle: a dewy base that covers imperfections yet still looks like skin , barely-there lashes that define but never clump, and, of course, the perfect whisper of colour on your lips. The latter is, in our opinion, the hardest part of a fresh face to get right. While a hint of colour on the lips is one of the easiest ways to brighten your entire complexion in just a few seconds, it's very easy to go too heavy or too light and miss the mark completely.