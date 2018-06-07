Lip Oil Is The Unsung Hero Your Makeup Bag Needs Right Now

That's why the advent of lip oils have been so handy. A product that marries the best parts of a nourishing balm and a colourful gloss? Sign us up. In the past few years, lip oils have flooded our feeds and local makeup stores, so we've been able to try dozens of different variations. Some are tinted, some pack longer-lasting benefits, and some come with funky applicators and interactive packaging. Feast your eyes on the very best lip oils we've tried to-date, ahead.