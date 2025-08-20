Louis Vuitton Beauty Is Almost Here — & I Tried Everything First
Louis Vuitton has always been synonymous with fashion and travel accessories, and now, the iconic French maison is expanding its collection of luxury goods (including a fragrance range that launched in 2016) to bet big on makeup. Today marks a new chapter in the heritage brand’s history with La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a debut collection of beauty products that combines signature LV house codes. And behind it all? Iconic makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, as creative director.
“Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation,” McGrath says via press release. The inaugural lineup includes lipstick, lip balm and a curated array of eyeshadow palettes, all conceived as cosmetics, yes, but also objets d’art to be kept, refilled and treasured for years to come.
Let’s start with LV Rouge lipstick. Available in 55 shades (a subtle nod to the Roman numerals LV) and two finishes (matte and satin), infused with lip-loving ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid, plus waxes derived from rose, jasmine and mimosa flowers. Each lipstick bullet is stamped with the iconic LV monogram and features the signature monogram flower on the cap. Taking the sensorial experience to the next level, the lipsticks are scented with a custom floral fragrance developed by house perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. As I swiped on the various shades, they felt like the equivalent of couture on my lips; the shades are dimensional and beautifully pigmented, and feel comfortable and effortless on my lips. Monogram Rouge, a muted warm red that almost wears like a neutral, feels as effortlessly chic as French girl beauty always — and rather deceptively — appears. It doesn’t feel makeup-y or lipstick-y, but rather like a luxury accessory that brings your entire look to life.
Next, there’s LV Baume — the most luxurious lip balm I have ever tried. Available in 10 shades (including clear), the hydrating formula adds a sheer tint that brings lips to life. (My favourite of the bunch: Monogram Touch, a sheer chocolate brown that echoes the unmistakable initials on the iconic LV canvas.) Like the lipsticks, the balms are also gently scented with a subtle raspberry-mint fragrance and are easily refillable.
Last, but not least, adorn your eyelids with the LV Ombres eyeshadow quads, which are available in eight distinct colour stories. Ranging from luminous beige to lipstick-inspired (and surprisingly wearable) burgundy, the silky, pigmented shadows are gentle on the eyes, thanks to moisturising ingredients like plant-derived squalane and camelina flower oil extract. Best of all, the quads take the guesswork out of picking shades that work together in a single eye look. (These gorgeous palettes are also refillable, but note that each petal-shaped pan is magnetised individually and requires a bit of finesse to swap in and out.)
The full collection drops on 25th August, so be sure to set those alarms if you want to own a piece of luxury beauty history. (And when we say “luxury”, we mean it: LV Rouge and LV Baume retail for £120 each, and LV Ombres go for £190.) “I’ve always said makeup is more than product: it’s performance, obsession and emotion,” McGrath says. “This new chapter is about pushing craftsmanship into a new realm.”
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
