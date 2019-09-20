Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Fashion
Fashion
Margherita Missoni On Family, Colour & Gen Z
by
Georgia Murray
The latest in fashion and style curated by experts. Make Refinery29 your number one source for daily fashion news, trends and inspiration.
YOUR DAILY DOSE OF REFINERY29
Subscribe Now
DAILY INSPIRATION
Follow: Refinery29 on Instagram
THE LATEST FASHION TRENDS
What we’re buying this month
Fashion
The 4 Top Milan Street Style Trends, From Leather To Mixed Prints
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
26 Ways To Do Back-To-School Style (For Grown-Ups)
by
Eni Subair
Dedicated Feature
Fashion’s Cool Girls Tell Us Why London Is Their Biggest Style Influence
by
Rosaline Shahnavaz
Fashion
Style Obituary: Paul’s Boutique. For A Hot Minute Being On Trend Allowed ...
Tom Rasmussen
4 hours ago
Fashion
Prada Reminds Us That Personal Style Is, Well, Personal
Channing Hargrove
20 Sep 2019
Fashion
… And The Bride Wore MM6 Maison Margiela
Channing Hargrove
20 Sep 2019
Fashion
All The Best Moments From Day 4 Of London Fashion Week
The rain caught up with us on day four of London Fashion Week, as guests assembled at an overcast Hyde Park for the first major show of the day. And who be
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
10 Women Talk Us Through What They Wore On A First Date
by
Eni Subair
Fashion
Vetements’ Demna Gvasalia Steps Down After Completing His Mission
Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia is stepping down from his fashion label he co-founded with his brother, Vetements, WWD reported on Monday. “Vetements h
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How Burberry’s LFW Show Is Helping The Amazon Rainforest
As a star-studded cast (including Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, model Lily Aldridge, actress Isabelle Huppert and K-Pop star Jisoo) filtered into Burberry?
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
All The Highlights From Sunday At London Fashion Week
Kicking off Sunday was Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. The duo showed at a warehouse space on Vauxhall’s Malthouse Road, filled with giant moving spotlights.
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
The Street Style Looks From Fashion Week You Won’t Want To ...
by
Georgia Murray
Dedicated Feature
5 Pairs Of Jeans For When The Weather Can't Make Up Its Mind
by
Esther Newman
Fashion
Not Just For Superheroes: How To Wear Your Underwear In Public
by
Eni Subair
Fashion
Everything That Went Down At London Fashion Week On Saturday
London Fashion Week is here again and for SS20, the capital’s sartorial schedule looks a little different. The British Fashion Council has opened up its
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Extinction Rebellion Wants To End London Fashion Week – But Will ...
It is the first day of London Fashion Week SS20 and outside the event’s main show space on The Strand, Extinction Rebellion protestors lie covered in fak
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
We Got Ready With
The Society
‘s Kathryn Newton For...
Kathryn Newton is having quite the year. She starred in the Netflix summer drama, The Society; acted alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big L
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note
New York Fashion Week’s new condensed schedule concluded on Wednesday at the Park Avenue Armory where Marc Jacobs presented his spring 2020 collectio
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
18 Autumn-Friendly Coats You Can Get For Under £150
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Most Popular NYC Street Style Trend Is Refreshingly Easy To W...
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
The Tommy Hilfiger NYFW Show Was A ‘Euphoria’ Reunion
Zendaya is continuing her domination of, well, everything. Fresh off her turn in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, she’s putting her fashion
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
20 Fresh NYFW Street Style Looks We’re Loving
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Fashion MSG: The Outfit-Enhancing Pieces Guaranteed To Amp Up The...
Only cops hate on Monosodium Glutamate — or MSG — the white powder that’s made good food taste even doper since it was first created in 1908 by a Jap
by
Connie Wang
Designers
“This Wasn’t The Only Penis-Shaped Wedding Gift”...
Henry Holland burst onto London’s fashion scene in 2006 with his tongue-in-cheek Frankie Goes To Hollywood-inspired T-shirts referencing the industry’s
by
Georgia Murray
Dedicated Feature
This Gen Z Stylist Is Shaping The Future Of Fashion
Welcome to Shout Out. We've opened our studio doors to 12 talented women and given them a platform to push the boundaries of their creativity. Each month,
by
Serena Brown
Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Is Dead — & Savage x Fenty Killed It
Last month, Rihanna teased her latest non-musical offering: the second annual Savage x Fenty runway show, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Vid
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors
To be a black woman who works in fashion is to be both simultaneously ignored and copied. My tone is policed but my colloquialisms are added to text to mak
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
5 Fashion Activists On The Small Ways You Can Make Your Wardrobe ...
The climate crisis has reached boiling point. The Amazon rainforest – known as 'the world's lungs' – is on fire, Greta Thunberg is doing more to raise
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
How The Clothes Of My Youth Came Back To Haunt Me
I came of age in the ’90s. I smoked my first cigarette (cloves to start), drank my first drink (Old English), popped my first pill (the drug formerly kno
by
Aya Cash
Fashion
The Problem With The French Girl Aesthetic
Whether your understanding of the term is informed by an Eric Rohmer boxset or a picture of Brigitte Bardot – stumbled upon years ago and subsequently re
by
Zoe Whitfield
Fashion
3 Ways To Nail The Cute Trend Replacing Cycling Shorts
Throughout SS18, there wasn’t a cycling short I wasn’t drawn to, whether it was neon, printed, textured or had an alluring sheen to it. Looking
by
Eni Subair
Fashion
Prabal Gurung On Being An Activist & Exploring American Identity ...
Prabal Gurung is here to take up space. As one of fashion’s top designers, he’s never shied away from using his platform to ignite change — and somet
by
Mekita Rivas
More Stories