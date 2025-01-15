With the brand hitting a milestone year and all eyes on the US customer to further the expansion — after pop-ups in Chicago and Miami last year, this year, the team has eyes on Los Angeles — they have a lot to look forward to in 2025. “Throughout the years we’ve learned that there is a strong community of women that understand us and need Miista [in the US],” she says.“Our US community has made us feel truly welcome. It’s like they’d saved us a seat at the table or a spot on the city streets — ready for us to arrive.”