All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re in Paris or New York, you’ll know a Miista shoe once you’ve seen one (likely on your social media feed). From the brand’s standout silhouettes (think: elongated square toes, rectangular heels, and inverted wedges) to artisan details like ruched leathers and exposed seams, the London- and Spain-based brand is making a case for quirky fashion with a premium touch.
While Miista (pronounced “mee-sta”) is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, its designs, particularly its chunky soled calf boots, have become popular on social media in more recent years, with unboxing and styling videos featuring the brand getting anywhere from 50,000 to 170,000 views on TikTok. “Wearing Miista makes me feel like 'that girl,’” Sheerah Ravindren, a London-based model and diversity advocate (who has also posed for the brand) tells Refinery29. Ravindren owns a pair of tall gray leather boots and pink furry mules. “Every time I've worn them, there's always been compliments.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Eva Tzioumaka — a full-time content creator in Thessaloníki, Greece — echoes Ravindren. “Miista makes me feel sexy, in-style, and comfy at the same time,” Tzioumaka tells Refinery29. “They can be worn for any occasion.” Online, plenty of other creators are similarly styling their Miista boots with everything from mini skirts to leopard print jorts to minimal, all-black ‘fits. Reviewers have called them the perfect winter boots, unlike anything they’ve ever tried before.
While you may have just recently spotted Miista’s signature tall boots on your feed, the brand is carried at retailers like Ssense, boasts stores in Barcelona, Paris, London, and New York, and is focused on expanding this year. It has also gotten the cool-girl endorsement from Kendall Jenner and Sophie Turner, who have worn the brand’s chunky boots out and about in the past, and Charli XCX, who closed off her 2024 tour wearing custom-made, Brat green-striped Miista boots.
Founder Laura Villasenin describes the Miista customer as “the well-dressed weird one,” which explains the brand’s tagline, The Opposite Thing. “They’re the odd person at school who grew up and got an attitude,” Villasenin tells Refinery29. “Years later, you look them up on Instagram, and they’re doing something different from the rest. And people are listening to them.”
Along with its assortment of main-character boots, Miista is home to practical footwear styles like chunky heels, sneakers, sandals, and loafers, as well as ready-to-wear pieces. Every product is designed in London, with materials sourced from Europe and pieces handcrafted in its factories across Spain and Portugal (which also explains the $200 to $800 price point for the shoes).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While Miista’s first shoe was a six-inch woven heeled loafer reminiscent of the Lita, since then, the brand has prioritized craftsmanship over non-stop newness with everyday styles like the Malene ankle boot and Karina loafers. Still, unconventionality is a common thread at Miista: Soccer sneakers with an inverted wedge heel are one of the brand’s newer additions. Aesthetics aside, Villasenin’s goal has always been to democratize luxury, create expertly crafted designs that stand out — and the test of time — and embrace transparency with a short supply chain where every item is handmade by an artisan. “We don’t claim to be a sustainable company,” Villasenin caveats. “Fashion as an industry cannot be completely sustainable, but we see opportunities to challenge existing practices and drive change within our space.”
Villansenin says the brand, which first built its name in Europe, experienced difficult periods (particularly between 2015 and 2018), but its current growth has been exponential. As of December, Villasenin tells us the brand grew at a 45% to 50% monthly rate from 2023. This may be in part due to its recent viral popularity and increased visibility in the US, a market that the brand is looking to conquer next: “We’re just getting started with our investment in the US.”
The brand also owes part of its recent growth and visibility to its sample sales, which took place in Chicago, New York, London, Lisbon, and Berlin last year; scenes of the sales (long lines, in-store try-ons, and available shoes) were massively popular on TikTok, adding to the brand’s hype.“These events bring our Miista community and team together, and allow us to meet customers we’ve connected with online, catch up with loyal fans, and introduce new people to our craft,” Villasenin says. “While it would be cheaper to discard excess stock, we’re proud to say every item eventually finds a home. Archive designs that never made it to production and online returns are included in these sales, ensuring nothing goes to waste.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With this growth, however, comes backlash. Online, customers have criticized Miista’s quality and durability and limited calf-sizing. “Customers who experience issues with wear are offered repair options through our in-house service or local cobblers,” Villasenin says in response. “It is a hand-made product, and sometimes humans make mistakes. We are there to always help and improve.” She adds that the brand is looking into increasing sizing in their most popular shapes.
With the brand hitting a milestone year and all eyes on the US customer to further the expansion — after pop-ups in Chicago and Miami last year, this year, the team has eyes on Los Angeles — they have a lot to look forward to in 2025. “Throughout the years we’ve learned that there is a strong community of women that understand us and need Miista [in the US],” she says.“Our US community has made us feel truly welcome. It’s like they’d saved us a seat at the table or a spot on the city streets — ready for us to arrive.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT