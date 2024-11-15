Slouchy Jackets Are This Winter’s Cool Girl-Approved Outerwear Trend

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While some of us count down to the moment we can bust out our trench coats and puffers, others prefer to deny jacket weather for as long as possible, opting for cozy layers and plush accessories instead. For some, it’s hard to get excited for winter outerwear: it can be bulky, restrictive, and repetitive as the season drags on. Plus, unlike a chunky sweater or trusty pair of pants, investing in a coat or jacket means committing to something you’ll wear most days of the week.
It’s been several seasons since shackets (the hybrid of a shirt and a jacket) became the answer to our noncommittal outerwear woes, and the love is going strong. Now, as the dropping temperatures are impossible to ignore, designers and It Girls are pointing us toward another trend that brings major style points and versatility: the slouchy jacket.
The loose term applies to a range of styles, including baggy leather zip-ups that allow for ample layering to vintage-inspired designs with elongated sleeves and bold shoulders, and pillowy bombers that are worn deliberately oversized. It is all about nonchalance — like that of your most-loved sweatshirt or chunky knit — yet, the look is wearable over, say, a tailored suit or a holiday party outfit.
So far, we’ve seen Hailey Bieber transforming a ‘90s dad leather jacket into a covetable mini dress, Selena Gomez get cozy in a slouchy (and practical) plaid coat, and Ambika Mod model a laid-back barn jacket for Loewe’s SS25 campaign. On the runways, outerwear favorites like Khaite, Acne Studios, and Saint Laurent embraced the slouchy leather jacket with everything from off-duty hoodies to glamorous gowns. Meanwhile, Chloé debuted luxe, puff-shouldered layers, Paloma Wool showcased loose blue bombers, and Area made the case for especially roomy moto jackets cinched with matching belts.
“The slouchy jacket trend is a dream for anyone who loves androgynous style. It's effortlessly cool and versatile, and is a great way to add a stylish piece to your wardrobe without compromising on comfort,” personal stylist Melissa Bell tells Refinery29. “It pairs perfectly with feminine and masculine pieces, and also lends itself well to layering, which is crucial in the colder months.” Bell looks to designers like The Row and Totême for the tailored, minimalist look, as well as Cos’s boxy jackets and The Frankie Shop’s oversized blazers.
As for styling, two distinct cool-girl formulas are dominating our Pinterest boards and social media feeds. One is to offset the slouchy jacket’s size and structure by pairing it with more form-fitting silhouettes and feminine cuts, like a ruched mini dress or clingy knit and pencil skirt, and the other leans into the relaxed look with equally baggy pants and tops for an effortless embrace of volume. “I would use my slouchy jacket as the anchor piece and layer it over chunkier knits or textured turtlenecks,” Bell says. “Pairing it with wide-leg trousers or tailored wool pants would create a balanced, high-fashion silhouette.”
Content creator Karen Blanchard (better known as @karenbritchick) owns two vintage slouchy jackets: one thigh-grazing, brown leather jacket with a drawstring waist that she discovered in Brooklyn and another bold-shouldered number she scored in Paris. “During the day, I love to style my jacket with a sleek, long-column skirt for an edgy but chic look. [For] the perfect nighttime look, I’ll style the jacket with a mini skirt, tights, and heels,” Blanchard tells Refinery29.
The ‘80s vibes and cool factor are ultimately why the slouchy jacket is the New York creator’s default trend this season. The trick is to not just pick any oversized silhouette: the ideal fit won’t swallow you up and will still retain a bit of structure. “Try on the jackets — especially when you’re vintage shopping — because older cuts are so different to how they are now and you have to see how it looks on you,” Blanchard says. “If you’re shopping online, I recommend measuring one of your favorite jackets you already own from shoulder to shoulder and comparing it to the measurements online.”
Bell co-signs Blanchard’s preference for a slouchy jacket with bold details. “Make sure the tailoring around the shoulders is intentional. A well-defined shoulder seam can keep the piece from feeling overwhelming and add a polished touch to your look.”
“My biggest tip, though, is to always check the men's section,” Blanchard adds.