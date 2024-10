As part of its show, the London-based brand unveiled its latest Atelier capsule , the biannual offering that emphasizes craftsmanship, premium fabrics, and day-to-evening design. Cos Fall/Winter Atelier 2024 — which is available to shop on October 16 — does just that: Inspired by ballet and the fluidity of movement, the collection features timeless, sculptural pieces in an autumnal color palette (think shades of black, gray, and brown with green accents ) that will fit into any cool-weather wardrobe