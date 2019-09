20 Wide Leg Jeans To Give Your Legs Some Breathing Room

I know what you're thinking: why wear wide leg jeans when I can just wear culottes? Well, here's something to consider: they're actually the same thing. Presenting Culottes vs. Wide Leg Jeans: a fashion conspiracy theory. They’re both pants that give our legs some breathing room . And since wide leg jeans can be knee-length, just like culottes, aren’t culottes just wide leg jeans marketed as something totally different? Fashion has the tendency to confuse and rebrand old products as new trends, but we already knew that. It's 2019 and I’m officially on team #CulottesAreActuallyWideLegJeans.