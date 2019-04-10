20 Wide Leg Jeans To Give Your Legs Some Breathing Room

We’ve been well acquainted with our jeans for the past five months (thanks a lot, winter) so it’s only natural to want to tuck them away for the rest of spring. But wait! Consider wide leg jeans. They’re the relaxed version of your usual skinny jeans, just like spring you is the relaxed version of winter you. Wear them once and maybe you'll consider taking up ceramics and drinking chai lattes (spring is all about reinvention anyway).