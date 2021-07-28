We Found The 18 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dresses

If you’re a summertime dress-wearer, you can’t miss Nordstrom’s massive Anniversary Sale — especially when deals on designer brands from the likes of Madewell, Good American, and Co are up to 60% off. This year, the fashion retailer has frocks on sale for all occasions, including back-to-work attire, summer weddings, and everyday wear.
The Anniversary Sale — which kicks off today to the general public and extends through August 8 — tends to be a doozy with styles appearing to sell out quickly. But, if we can offer a hot tip, keep checking back or add items to your wishlist as you go, because certain styles may be periodically restocked. (We’ll also be updating this roundup throughout the duration of the Anniversary Sale.) We're here to help — ahead, shop some of the best dress styles we found at this scorchin’-hot sale.
