35 Beach Wedding Guest Dresses To Celebrate In Seaside

ADVERTISEMENT
Oh, to sit on a beach and watch a happy couple say “I do” as the summer breeze tousles your hair and the sun kisses your skin. But wait, you need a dress for the occasion. To help you prepare for all your summer weddings, we’ve curated some of the best beach wedding guest dresses on the internet right now. Whether your wedding plans will take place at a beach on the Jersey Shore, alongside Caribbean landscapes, seaside in the Mediterranean, or under expansive palm trees in Hawaii, we’ve found wedding guest dresses appropriate for every kind of beach wedding — from casual barefoot vibes to super elevated resort wear — in a range of price points.
In our lineup, you’ll predominantly be graced by flowy midi and maxi dresses in bright blue hues and sunset color palettes. From satin halter neck sarongs to strapless ombre dresses, there’s a beach wedding guest dress for everybody who’s looking for one. So click on to find tons of cheerful and tropical dresses for beach weddings, including straight-size and plus-size wedding guest dresses. The stunning selection of summer dresses can also easily be styled multiple ways for other special occasions, too! Just throw on your favorite straw accessories, paint on a nude manicure, and get to celebrating.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.