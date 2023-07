35 Beach Wedding Guest Dresses To Celebrate In Seaside

Oh, to sit on a beach and watch a happy couple say “I do” as the summer breeze tousles your hair and the sun kisses your skin. But wait, you need a dress for the occasion. To help you prepare for all your summer weddings , we’ve curated some of the best beach wedding guest dresses on the internet right now. Whether your wedding plans will take place at a beach on the Jersey Shore, alongside Caribbean landscapes, seaside in the Mediterranean, or under expansive palm trees in Hawaii, we’ve found wedding guest dresses appropriate for every kind of beach wedding — from casual barefoot vibes to super elevated resort wear — in a range of price points