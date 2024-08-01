FP Movement Has Workout Dresses For Every Activity: 20 Styles To Shop

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If the 2024 Paris Olympics have you feeling inspired to take up a new sport or simply move your body a bit more, we feel you. If they also have you desiring a stylish activewear wardrobe to do those physical activities in, we’re also on the same wavelength. Whether you’re in your tenniscore era (or into pickleball fashion), are taking up ballet (the dance or the aesthetic), or are an avid runner looking for a ‘fit to match your running sneakers, FP Movement is your one-stop shop for workout dresses to do it all in.
The trendy fitness offshoot of the R29 reader-favorite retailer Free People has a large selection of athleisurewear and activewear for activities like hiking, running, surfing, yoga, and tennis. (Our eyes are specifically on FP Movement’s tennis dresses as we soak in the rest of summer and look forward to the US Open Tennis Championships in late August.) From classic white tennis dresses to vibrant “skortsies” with extra coverage, we’ve rounded up our favorite FP Movement workout dresses and rompers to get you in the competitive spirit and work out in style.
FP Movement Workout Dresses
FP Movement’s workout dresses come in a range of sleek and sporty mini styles, many of which feature supportive built-in bras (so you don’t need to wear a mismatched sports bra) and either attached or separate shorts (so you have the option to wear the dresses as is or with extra coverage).
Some of the standout styles we enjoy come from FP Movement’s Never Better collection, featuring soft, sweat-wicking legging fabric; Good Karma collection with compressive fabric for high-impact workouts; and Hot Shot collection full of lounge-worthy styles in lightweight fabrics. So you can find a workout dress for your low-impact rest days, high-impact workout days, and everything in between.
FP Movement Workout Skortsies & Rompers
While most of the workout dresses above feature hidden shorts, FP Movement has separate categories for its skortsies, shortsies, and rompers that we think deserve your attention, too. There are skort dresses in silhouettes perfect for a round of tennis or barre class and functional one-piece shortsies in durable, water-resistant, and/or compressive materials for higher-impact physical activities like running or hiking.
Here, we’ve also featured a couple of styles from the brand’s aforementioned Hot Shot collection and So Simple collection, which highlights stretchy cotton fabrics suitable for running errands and walks.