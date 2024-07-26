If you own just one matching set, it should be this one — an ultra-versatile linen-blend cami top and flowy, wide-leg pants situation that can take you from a work meeting to a dinner date, and that will save your vacation packing. This is especially thanks to the high-cut sides of the camisole and the subtle flash of skin they offer. A flattering design choice that sets it apart from your typical linen co-ord (pun not intended).