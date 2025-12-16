The Ultimate Treat-Yourself Gift Guide, Curated By R29’s Chief Content Officer
Holiday shopping doesn’t always have to be about everyone else. Once you’ve checked off the gifts for your gifts for your mom, jetsetting bestie, and everyone else on your list, there’s one very important person worth prioritizing: you.
While spa gift cards and dinner reservations will always have their place, sometimes the most meaningful treats are the ones you give yourself — because no one understands your taste, needs, or indulgences better than you do. From beauty upgrades that make you feel unstoppable to small comforts that quietly elevate everyday life, here are 11 items Refinery29 Chief Content Officer Brooke DeVard is gifting herself this season.
