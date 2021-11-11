The Lululemon Gifts To Outfit Everyone On Your List

We know you already spend a lot of time (and, let’s be honest, money) at Lululemon, browsing the signature ultra-soft leggings and rainbow-hued crop tops in the brand’s ever-rotating inventory. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get all of your holiday shopping done at this activewear-packed dot com? Listen up, Lulu regulars: if you play your cards right, everyone from your Secret Santa to your S. O. can be outfitted with the Canadian brand’s high-tech, sweat-proof goods — and there are options at almost every budget, to boot. (Er, to sneaker?)
With the holiday shopping crush already in full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business and hoppin’ like so many burpees with everything from stylish scrunchies priced in the single digits to higher-commitment duds for the dedicated gym-goers on your list. So whether you’re looking for an under-$50 stocking stuffer for a coworker or are treating your mom to head-to-toe Align, consult our guide to the most giftable items in Lululemon’s assortment of high-quality apparel and accessories that take you from the slopes to the street.
Think of this reversible fleece as two gifts in one — perfect for the sister you love unconditionally but at times, can't stand. With an ultra-soft fleece fabrication that can be worn inside or out and a relaxed, roomy fit, it can accompany your sis to the gym or to the office without missing a beat.
Looking for a budget-friendly gift that still feels substantial and stylish? Meet Lululemon's fan-fave belt bag, which boasts a water-repellent construction and just enough room for the bare necessities. Best of all? It clocks in under $40.
Give the gift of luxe loungewear with this soft-but-substantial sweatshirt. The longtime customer favorite lives up to its name, with a butt-covering hemline and roomy sleeves that lends the top a lived-in feel.
Don't say we didn't warn you, but your mom has a good chance of becoming addicted to the Align lifestyle after trying on one of these buttery-soft, weightless tees, rendered in Lululemon’s cultishly beloved, barely-there Nulu fabric.
Your dad's not just any dad – he's a cool dad, who deserves a pair of cool (and comfy AF) joggers. Reviewers swear these sturdy sweats are actually polished enough for office-wear, but with a comfort level that will allow for an after-work gym session.
Whether he's working out or j-chillin', we have a feeling that any bro would be stoked about these easy, breezy shorts. They boast a recycled polyester composition and slim fit for those who prefer to stay stylishly active.
Your marathon-running mother-in-law will appreciate this “fully loaded”, slim-fitting puffer, designed to keep pace with the most committed of 5K-ers. The goose-down fill (certified by the Responsible Down Standard) will keep her toasty on her daily trots; and she won’t be deterred by inclement weather thanks to the water-resistant shell.
