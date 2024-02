9 Tried & Tested Tarnish-Free Gold Jewelry Brands

The general consensus among jewelry experts is that solid gold is the only way to guarantee your jewelry will remain tarnish-free. That said, many budget-friendly brands have put a new gold-plating technique into practice, and so far it’s seen impressive results. Known as ​​physical vapor deposition (PVD), this new technique is ten times thicker than regular gold plating, making pieces much less susceptible to corrosion, tarnishing, or fading. Comparing the real-deal investment pieces with these cost-friendly PVD picks, we've yet to notice a difference in the tarnish-free stakes following several showers, sea swims, and sweat sessions.