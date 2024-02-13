9 Tried & Tested Tarnish-Free Gold Jewelry Brands

Tarnish-free gold jewelry sounds too good to be true and often it is, unless you’re ready to really invest. With "waterproof," "sweat-proof," and "swim-proof" jewelry styles dominating social media, how do you actually avoid dreaded green-tinged fingers? Or be certain that that "gold" necklace won’t resemble a rusty spoon after a couple of swims in the sea? Forever skeptical of grand marketing claims, we set out to find out.
Gearing up for a strenuous month of jewelry styling, we loaded our wrists, ears, and necks with a good helping of pretty gold pieces to see which ones still glistened after a few weeks of wear.
The general consensus among jewelry experts is that solid gold is the only way to guarantee your jewelry will remain tarnish-free. That said, many budget-friendly brands have put a new gold-plating technique into practice, and so far it’s seen impressive results. Known as physical vapor deposition (PVD), this new technique is ten times thicker than regular gold plating, making pieces much less susceptible to corrosion, tarnishing, or fading. Comparing the real-deal investment pieces with these cost-friendly PVD picks, we've yet to notice a difference in the tarnish-free stakes following several showers, sea swims, and sweat sessions.
Keep scrolling to read our reviews of tarnish-free jewelry brands to suit every budget, from standout styles you’ll want to save up for to payday pick-me-ups that seem to last just as long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
