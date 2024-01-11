28 Affordable Pieces Of Heart-Shaped Jewelry That Make Lovey-Dovey V-Day Gifts

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and interest in everything from heart-shaped rings to heart-shaped earrings is increasing. But, mind you, these lovey-dovey jewelry pieces (much like bow accessories, now) can be worn (and gifted) year-round, adding whimsy to an outfit while keeping someone close to your heart.
Fortunately, Valentine's Day jewelry no longer needs to cost a whopping amount of money to impress your giftee. In this roundup, we've included love-on-the-brain rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets (including some personalized jewelry pieces) ranging from $23 to $540 (which, yes is hefty, but, no, certainly isn't $1k.)
Heart-Shaped Rings
Whether you're looking for a classic heart-shaped ring for everyday wear or something fancier for special occasions, there are plenty of styles to pick from. Here, we've included some signet rings (trendy pinky rings included) as well as ultra-romantic diamond rings (and engagement styles) that very clearly signify your love.
Heart-Shaped Necklaces
When we think of Valentine's Day jewelry, heart necklaces come to mind first. So we've included individual heart pendants (like the unique ones above) and heart-shaped necklaces in a range of styles. And if you're thinking you want something even more out of the box, consider a chunky Cuban link choker or a thin chain with heart-shaped links.
Heart-Shaped Earrings
Depending on your giftee's style, you can either go for a very playful, chunky heart-shaped hoop (in accordance with 2024's "standout earring" trend) or a simple, chic, heart-shaped stud. We're obsessed with this particular style: Some include puffy heart huggies and drop-down charms while more classic styles include crystal stud and chandelier shapes.
Heart-Shaped Bracelets
Give your giftee a piece of your heart with a charm bracelet that has your name inscribed on it. Or give them any of these other heart-adorned bracelets (including a literal heart-shaped bangle). From chain- and bolo-bracelets to bangles and cuffs, there's a wide variety of everyday and special occasion styles. And no matter if you choose silver, gold, or rose gold, we know your Valentine will fall in love with their gift.