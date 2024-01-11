28 Affordable Pieces Of Heart-Shaped Jewelry That Make Lovey-Dovey V-Day Gifts

Give your giftee a piece of your heart with a charm bracelet that has your name inscribed on it. Or give them any of these other heart-adorned bracelets (including a literal heart-shaped bangle). From chain- and bolo-bracelets to bangles and cuffs, there's a wide variety of everyday and special occasion styles. And no matter if you choose silver, gold, or rose gold, we know your Valentine will fall in love with their gift.