ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

28 Affordable Pieces Of Heart-Shaped Jewelry That Make Lovey-Dovey V-Day Gifts

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated January 11, 2024, 8:01 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Jane Win.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and interest in everything from heart-shaped rings to heart-shaped earrings is increasing. But, mind you, these lovey-dovey jewelry pieces (much like bow accessories, now) can be worn (and gifted) year-round, adding whimsy to an outfit while keeping someone close to your heart.

Fortunately, Valentine's Day jewelry no longer needs to cost a whopping amount of money to impress your giftee. In this roundup, we've included love-on-the-brain rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets (including some personalized jewelry pieces) ranging from $23 to $540 (which, yes is hefty, but, no, certainly isn't $1k.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Heart-Shaped Rings

Shop This
Ana Luisa
Isla Heart Ring
$65.00
Ana Luisa
Whether you're looking for a classic heart-shaped ring for everyday wear or something fancier for special occasions, there are plenty of styles to pick from. Here, we've included some signet rings (trendy pinky rings included) as well as ultra-romantic diamond rings (and engagement styles) that very clearly signify your love.
Verlas
Iconic Heart Ring
$466.00
Verlas
Gucci
Trademark Ring With Heart Pendant
$290.00
Gucci
Angara
Diamond Split Shank Heart Promise Ring
$499.00
Angara
Noco Jewelry
Heart Pinky Ring
$540.00
Stephanie Gottlieb
Eriness
Hanging Heart Ring
$350.00
Eriness
Sterling Forever
Cora Heart Signet Ring
$64.00
Sterling Forever
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Heart-Shaped Necklaces

Shop This
Jane Win
Onyx Love Starburst Stone Heart Pendant
$228.00
Jane Win
Jane Win
Blue Agate Love Starburst Stone Heart Pendant
$228.00
Jane Win
When we think of Valentine's Day jewelry, heart necklaces come to mind first. So we've included individual heart pendants (like the unique ones above) and heart-shaped necklaces in a range of styles. And if you're thinking you want something even more out of the box, consider a chunky Cuban link choker or a thin chain with heart-shaped links.
Mejuri
Heart Pendant Necklace
$98.00
Mejuri
Oomiay
Vintage Heart Necklace
$62.00
Oomiay
Monica Rich Kosann
Petite Mother Of Pearl Sterling Silver Hea...
$325.00
Monica Rich Kosann
Maison Miru
Itty Bitty Red Heart Charm Necklace
$160.00
Maison Miru
Adina Eden
Pave Heart Toggle Cuban Link Necklace
$37.50$75.00
Adina Eden
Flaire & Co.
Celia Heart Chain Necklace
$23.00
Flaire & Co.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Heart-Shaped Earrings

Shop This
Jenny Bird
Puffy Heart Huggie Earrings
$138.00
Jenny Bird
Depending on your giftee's style, you can either go for a very playful, chunky heart-shaped hoop (in accordance with 2024's "standout earring" trend) or a simple, chic, heart-shaped stud. We're obsessed with this particular style: Some include puffy heart huggies and drop-down charms while more classic styles include crystal stud and chandelier shapes.
Studs
Puffy Heart Hoop Earrings
$48.00$72.00
Studs
LeMel
14k Puffy Heart Stud Earrings
$375.00
LeMel
Gorjana
Lou Statement Heart Huggies
$65.00
Gorjana
Kendra Scott
Pink Glass Katy Gold Heart Stud Earrings
$65.00
Kendra Scott
Soul Journey Jewelry
Lemon Heart Chandelier Earrings
$100.00$195.00
Soul Journey Jewelry
John Hardy
Heart Stud Earrings
$174.50$250.00
John Hardy
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Heart-Shaped Bracelets

Shop This
Rellery
Personalized Heart Charm Cable Chain Bracelet
$95.00
Rellery
Give your giftee a piece of your heart with a charm bracelet that has your name inscribed on it. Or give them any of these other heart-adorned bracelets (including a literal heart-shaped bangle). From chain- and bolo-bracelets to bangles and cuffs, there's a wide variety of everyday and special occasion styles. And no matter if you choose silver, gold, or rose gold, we know your Valentine will fall in love with their gift.
Swarovski
Pink Heart One Bracelet
$62.00$89.00
Swarovski
Wolf & Badger
Gold Heart Bangle
$257.00
Wolf & Badger
Kate Spade
Yours Truly Pave Open Hinge Cuff
$29.00$99.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Amelia Rose
Heart Link Bracelet
$30.00
Amelia Rose
Oscar de la Renta
Crushed Heart Toggle Bracelet
$350.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Little Words Project
Hearts By The Yard Bracelet
$75.00
Little Words Project

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT