Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Valentine's Day
Fashion
The Best Plus-Size Lingerie Brands
by
Liz Black
Whether you're single or have an S.O., we have everything to make your February 14th as special—or as wild—as you want.
More from Valentine's Day
Home
The Best Online Flower Shops For Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
Rachel Lubitz
Mar 18, 2019
Beauty
Lucy Hale's New Tattoo Has The Perfect Empowering Message
Rachel Lubitz
Feb 15, 2019
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Shares Her NSFW Valentine's Day Message To Liam ...
Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the king and queen of pranks — especially in the way that they somehow make each one frustratingly cute.
by
Natalie Morin
Valentine's Day
These Songs Are Great For Valentine's Day Whether You'v...
Ah, Valentine’s Day. Some might think of it as the perfect time to dote on their love, and some of us just think of it as a day to get some great deals
by
Alani Vargas
Pop Culture
Your 2019 Pop Culture Valentine's Day Cards Are Here
It's nearly Valentine's Day, which means it's time for Refinery29's annual pop culture love notes. These are so much more than your average Valentine's
by
Morgan Baila
Food & Drinks
15 Valentine's Day Bouquets That Are Good Enough To Eat
Valentine's Day and its annual gifting conundrum are here: to buy flowers or to buy treats for your sweet? But this year, we won't have a last-minute
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Starbucks
Here's How To Get Free Starbucks In Honor Of Valentine'...
Yes, today is Valentine's Day, and for some, that's very exciting. However, for anyone whose one true love is coffee, this day is much more exciting for
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
Instead of Valentine's Cards, Give Out Insults & Comebacks F...
The Favourite is a wicked delight from director Yorgos Lanthimos. Centered around the conniving three-way relationship between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman)
by
Morgan Baila
Valentine's Day
The Real Meaning Of Singles Awareness Day
Just like "seasonal affective disorder," the holiday Singles Awareness Day, has a comically appropriate acronym, "SAD." Singles Awareness Day is the final
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
5 Couples Put Long-Wear Lipstick To The
Ultimate
Test
Lipstick can be incredibly sexy — until you get to the actual sex part. Unless you're planting a cautious peck — which is about as exciting and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Valentine's Day
3 Valentine's Day Flight Deals You Won't Want To Miss
If you were planning to give the gift of travel to a loved one this Valentine's Day but kept putting off the purchase, it's no big thing. In fact, waiting
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
Here's How To Eat & Drink For Free On Valentine's Day
For single people, Valentine's Day isn't always the happiest of holidays. Even if you don't have an S.O. to send you a gift, today, there are plenty of
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
27 Galentine's Day Gifts To Get Your Inner Circle
Valentine's Day is one of those things, like sushi or Pete Davidson, that you either love or really hate — for good reason. If you're blissfully
by
Eliza Huber
Food & Drinks
21 Food Gifts We're Crushing On This Valentine's Day
Food and Valentine's Day are basically the oldest of old married couples. The two have gone hand in hand since we can remember and one without the other
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
11 Flower Sites For Last-Minute Valentine's Day Redemption
Valentine's Day is a mere few days away, so it's theoretically time to rally on the gift-buying front. But in reality, we'll probably put off our
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
Quotes For Your Valentine's Day Instagram Post — No Matter Y...
Valentine’s Day — you either love it or hate it. And it’s right around the corner. This time of year is an opportunity to reflect on all of the
by
Refinery29
Tech
These Are The Funniest Valentine's Day Memes On The Internet
January has come and gone, which means one thing: Valentine's Day approacheth. For some, this means chocolate, flowers, and teddy bears or bust. For
by
Anabel Pasarow
Valentine's Day
Even If You're A Valentine's Day Hater, You'll Lov...
Valentine's Day is on the horizon, which means it's time to start planning what you're going to give to all the various loved ones in your life. Though it
by
Olivia Harrison
Valentine's Day
11 DIY Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Cool, Not Corny
From the glittery homemade cards we assembled in elementary school to the cringe-worthy gifts we crafted for our first loves, Valentine's Day and DIY have
by
Cait Munro
Valentine's Day
7 Empowering Quotes About Being Single
We have Ariana Grande to thank for a lot of things: coining the phrase "h2gkmo," making high ponytails iconic, and writing the absolute best breakup
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Best Romantic and Sexy Songs For Valentine's Day
Whatever you have planned for Valentine's Day, it never hurts to have a couple sensuous songs up your sleeve. You might need some background music for a
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
7 Valentine’s Day Phone Sex Tips
If you're planning on having sex this Valentine's Day, regardless of whether you're coupled or not, we have a fun idea for you to add a little steam to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dating Advice
The Pick-Up Lines To Use If You're Single & Flirting This Va...
It sounds counterintuitive, but if you're a single person, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to try out some of your best pick-up material. That's
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
14 Valentine's Day Date Ideas That'll Make You Believe ...
Valentine's Day is supposed to celebrate love and relationships. But, due to its commercial success and societal pressures, the holiday inadvertently
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Food News
Panera's Double Bread Bowl Is About To Be Available Nationwi...
In July of last year, Panera made serious waves by announcing it would be testing a new take on a fan-favorite menu item. The Double Bread Bowl, which was
by
Olivia Harrison
Relationships
If You're Single, It's Okay To Let Valentine's Day...
Carmine: “Red roses, lovely, romantic. The guy that sends these really knows what he’s doing." Loretta: "The guy who sends those spends a lot of money
by
Shani Silver
Valentine's Day
How To Melt Chocolate According to
Nailed It!
's Jac...
While you might believe that the best way to say "I love you" is with homemade sweets, that does not necessarily mean you're up to the task of producing
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
11 Manicures With Teeny-Tiny Hearts You'll Want To Wear Well...
Not to spook you into making any kind of impulse decision, but considering Valentine's Day is just two days away, the next nail-polish color you choose
by
Megan Decker
Valentine's Day
Celebrating Galentine's Day? Here's Some Instagram Capt...
In two days' time, your Instagram feed will be filled with chocolates, photos of couples kissing (even when you didn't ask), and lots o' heart emojis.
by
Anabel Pasarow
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted