Valentine's Day calls for flowers, sweet treats, and show-stopping lingerie sets. Yet, after V-Day ends, we might still be relishing in chocolates and desserts galore while gazing at our new bouquets, but what about the lacy underthings? Lingerie tends to be taken out of their designated drawer for special occasions and forgotten until the next event — after all the money we spent on it, too! If you're looking for a set you'll keep reaching for no matter the occasion, but that still feels like something special, meet Sevigne. The lingerie brand has comfy and approachable sets and separates that you'll gravitate towards — even during the week. Did we mention that all the bras and bottoms are under $80?
If you have yet to hear about Sevigne, it's an Australian company whose mission is to cultivate elegant and timeless lingerie in a wide range of sizes. Take, for example, your favorite pair of undergarments. Everyone has that go-to pair that hugs you in all the right places and makes you feel like you just stepped off the catwalk, right? Sevigne strives to instill that powerful fearlessness with every piece by designing lingerie that'll enhance your body rather than restrict it. With Sevigne, there are no complicated stringy break-your-back pieces to get in and out of. All the items are elevated in design, yet have the soft cushy feel of your go-to bra and undies. Plus, all the brand's lingerie are available in a wide range of sizes, from A to J cups, band sizes 30 to 46, and bottom sizes XS to 5XL. Scroll on for some of our top picks.
The best-selling set, which is purchased as separates, is Sevigne's La Premiere Esmee. The intimates are available in a soft tulle pink and white. Reviewers rave about the gorgeous design and how it supports people with bigger chests despite being sheer. "This bra is gorgeous, but I was worried it wouldn't have the support I needed being on the larger side. When I tried it on, it was the opposite, " a reviewer writes. "It looked custom-made, and the fit was incredible. I'll be on the lookout for more colors. I'm into neutrals, so the pink doesn't do it for me, but hoping to see a black one soon." We hope so, too.
Freedom of mobility comes with this sultry mesh lingerie set. The Sylvie set is crafted from stretch mesh for optimal comfort and ease. You can also pick a matching brief or thong.
Add a luxe-colored set to your lingerie collection with Sevigne's floral embroidered La Fete Elle co-ords. The deep teal hue and intricate design create a Bridgerton-esque feel.
Undergarments can get stuffy, but this lace lingerie set is breathable and light as air. The pastel pink and lace add a delicate touch for a sweet and flirty ensemble.
