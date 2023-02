If you have yet to hear about Sevigne, it's an Australian company whose mission is to cultivate elegant and timeless lingerie in a wide range of sizes. Take, for example, your favorite pair of undergarments. Everyone has that go-to pair that hugs you in all the right places and makes you feel like you just stepped off the catwalk, right? Sevigne strives to instill that powerful fearlessness with every piece by designing lingerie that'll enhance your body rather than restrict it. With Sevigne, there are no complicated stringy break-your-back pieces to get in and out of. All the items are elevated in design, yet have the soft cushy feel of your go-to bra and undies. Plus, all the brand's lingerie are available in a wide range of sizes, from A to J cups, band sizes 30 to 46, and bottom sizes XS to 5XL. Scroll on for some of our top picks.