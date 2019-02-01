19 Lace Lingerie Sets To Buy Yourself This Valentine's Day

If there's one item of clothing we wear most, regardless of the season or latest trend, it's not your beloved vintage jeans or your go-to black boots: it's underwear. Think about it — bras and panties are the starting point to every outfit and one of the few things that actually need to be re-upped every now and then. So why is it that we're constantly waiting for a special occasion to treat ourselves to some new lingerie?
We may not have that answer just yet, but given the fact that the biggest lingerie shopping day of the year is only two days away, there's no better time than now to give your collection the update it needs. But instead of doling out just red and pink sets that'll be worn once and then stored away for next Valentine's Day, we've rounded up 19 lace lingerie sets that you can wear all day, everyday — or at the very least, until the next special occasion convinces you to buy some more.
