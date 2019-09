It's Official: We're Trading In Our Lace-y Thongs For Something A Little More Comfortable

Fact: millennials love to ruin stuff . Or that's what everyone seems to think. Between single-handedly destroying the dairy industry (to make way for the oat milk rebellion , of course) and ruining bar culture forever (wine is so much cheaper at home), it's almost as if there's nothing that those born between 1981 and 1995 haven't killed. But if there's one outdated concept we're most proud of taking down, it has to be "sexy underwear".