One of the first things we do in the morning (after hitting snooze on our alarm for the fifth and final time) is put on a fresh pair of underwear. It's the backbone of any good wardrobe, along with bras that actually fit. If we're being honest, though, our skivvies often play second fiddle to bras; we tend to put more careful thought into our bra choices, but selecting what goes on the bottom half of our bodies warrants equal consideration. So, with the help of our favorite lingerie ladies at Negative, Mimi Holliday, and Fleur du Mal, we're shifting the focus to thongs, boyshorts, briefs, and more.
Barring the few times you have gone commando, more often than not, you're wearing panties of some sort. To keep you up-to-date on your terminology, we listed the six different types of underwear every woman should own — starting with G-strings and making our way to high waists. Get the skinny on your skivvies, right this way.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.