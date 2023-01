Looking to go out all for Valentine's Day this year? If you can't book a once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaway , your next best bet is to swing for the fences with the gift. We love getting sweet treats as much as the next person, but this list takes a look at the truly show-stopping options. We included some of the classics, like jewelry, but also thought of high-end buys that go beyond the classic V-Day gifts. And don't worry, these aren't just for your romantic partner. If you want to treat your bestie to the latest it bag, we've thought of that, too.