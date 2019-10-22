13 Sex Toys You Won’t Mind Leaving Out On Your Nightstand

The season of gifting is right around the corner, and while a thoughtful stocking stuffer or big-ticket advent calendar make for great presents, there’s another (adults-only) gift idea to keep in mind for your partner, yourself, or a BFF this year. (Writer’s note: You might want to avoid shocking your HR rep by giving these to your coworker.) We’re talking about the beautifully-designed, luxe sex toy.
With brands like female-founded Dame Products and Swedish export LELO eschewing the neon designs that often garner a permanent hiding place in your sock drawer, we're making the case for investing in an aesthetically-pleasing vibrator-slash-keepsake item.
Investing in your pleasure is a 365 days a year treat, but without any further ado, here are 13 ultra-giftable vibes that fit right in on the top shelf.
