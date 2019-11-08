Story from Online Dating

Reddit’s Dirtiest Pick-Up Lines Will Make You Blush

Erika W. Smith
Photographed By Savana Ogburn.
We’re all familiar with “Hey baby, what’s your sign?” and “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.” But what about… dirty pick-up lines. You know, the sexy kind. And these pick-up lines have a very different purpose than cheesy pick-up lines, and are generally not good idea to use on strangers. Before you ask somebody, "Want to come over and watch porn all night on my new mirror?" you should be very sure they’d like to hear it.
In fact, dating experts say that attempting to get a date with a pick-up line usually isn't going to work. "It's not necessarily about what you say, but whether or not you say something that feels genuine or right to you," Gabrielle Applebury, a sex and marriage counselor in Orange County, CA, previously told Refinery29. "[Using a pre-written pick-up line] is going to register on the other person that something is a little bit off.”
Advertisement
All that said, pick-up lines are still a lot of fun to read… and you know best how your partner would respond to something like, “Are you a stack of dirty dishes? ‘Cause I want to get you wet and do you all night long.”
So, here are the best dirty pick-up lines on Reddit. 

Funniest Dirty Pick-Up Lines 

“Are those pants from space? Because your ass is out of this world.” — jaimedieuetilmaime
“Are you a sea lion? ‘Cause I can see you lyin’ in my bed tonight.” — undignifiedstrut
“You remind me of a championship bass. I don't know whether to mount you or eat you.” — danman1232
“Is your name homework? 'Cause I'm not doing you but I should be.” — anonymous
“Roses are red, violets are blue. I like spaghetti, let's go screw.” — CylentShadow

Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Use On Tinder Or Dating Apps

“If you were a fruit, you’d be a fine-apple.” — Pannanana
“If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cutecumber.” — missminimoo
“Hey baby, are you a tiny wooden stick and I'm an equal amount of red phosphorus? Because we're a match!” — Enzo1030
“Are you a beaver? ‘Cause dam.” — domokitten
“Are you the University of Phoenix? Because I'm pursuing you online from my couch.” — explodingcharmbomb

Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Are A Little Sexual

“They say you are what you eat. If that's true, I could be you by morning.” — IAmTall
Advertisement
“My magic watch says you're not wearing any underwear. Oh you are? It must be 15 minutes fast.” — Danielle825
“Are you a chicken farmer? Because you sure know how to raise a cock.” — TheAlphaBlob
"Want to come over and watch porn all night on my new mirror?" — cata2k
“There's a big sale in my bedroom right now. Clothes are 100% off!” — IranianGenius
"That shirt looks very becoming on you. Then again if I was on you, I'd be coming too." — ANBU_Black_0ps

Cute But Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Aren’t Too Cheesy

“Are you my pinky toe? Because I wanna bang you on my coffee table later tonight.” — GreekGeek6467
"Is your name winter? ‘Cause you'll be coming soon." — Didi_Castle
“Is that a keg in your pants? ‘Cause I wanna tap that ass.” — nrtphotos
“Let’s play house! You'll be the door and I'll slam you.” — Thickboned_jones
“You got a phone in your back pocket? ‘Cause that ass is calling me.” — tandra17

Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Say To Women

“Are you a stack of dirty dishes? ‘Cause I want to get you wet and do you all night long.” — supream-potato
“Do you have pet insurance? No. That's too bad because your pussy is going to get pounded tonight.” (via anonymous)
“Those are some nice legs. What time do they open?” — anonymous
“I was on Tinder and swiped right on a girl with the same name as me. I sent the first message, and it rea, ‘I've always wanted to date myself!!’” — ajd011394
Advertisement
“Is your name Medusa? ‘Cause I'm rock hard.” — ShortDash

Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Say To Men

“I know three ways to make six inches disappear.” — juicyjensen
 "You look just like my first husband." "You've been married before?" “No.” — eimaiagyristokefali
“I just bought this lamp that turns on and off when you clap. Wanna come over so I can clap my ass on your dick and we can turn it into a rave?” — KramerTheAssMan
"I'm craving spicy sausage and chorizo just won't do." — RagingFuckALot
“Did you work on the Manhattan Project? ‘Cause you’re a weapon of ass destruction.” — thebrooklynoz
Advertisement

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series