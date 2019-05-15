Skip navigation!
Online Dating
Best Apps
Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
How To Get More Matches On OkCupid, According To An Expert
Anabel Pasarow
May 15, 2019
Date Ideas
Weeknight Date Ideas That Are More Creative Than Happy Hour
Erika W. Smith
May 15, 2019
Jewish American Heritage Month
Goy Seeking Girl: Why People Pretend To Be Jewish On JDate
Rebecca Linde
May 13, 2019
Dating Advice
Dating After College: It's Different, It's Fancier, & I...
If you recently graduated college, a whole lot of things are about to change: you might start working full-time. Dorm living is no longer an option.
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Why I've Basically Given Up On Dating Completely
“In this life, there are nothing but possibilities.” - Lucas, Empire Records, 1995 At some point I stopped calling them dates. That term wasn’t
by
Shani Silver
Pop Culture
15 Minutes With A Tipsy Lizzo & Busy Philipps Is Late Night Perfe...
I've been in the market for a new celebrity friendship to covet, and thankfully Busy Philipps and Lizzo hung out and gave me exactly what I needed. The
by
Morgan Baila
Shopping
The Indispensable Summer Shoe Style That Will Elevate Your Look
Everlane has done it again. Another perfectly-calibrated staple landed on the direct-to-consumer brand’s website today: The Wedge. (Their
by
Emily Ruane
Mind
Brené Brown On Scammers, Astrology & Influencer Culture
Listening to Brené Brown, PhD, LCSW, speak is kind of like going to church — and that's one reason why her iconic TED talk about vulnerability has been
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
Stop Telling Single Women Not To Be Angry
“Self-preservation is a full time occupation.” -Ani DiFranco, Talk To Me Now, 1990 I think a lot about supposed tos. What single women are supposed
by
Shani Silver
Dating Advice
Don't Ignore These Red Flags In A New Relationship
When you’re dating someone new, all the excitement and butterflies can mean that you might miss troubling behavior that would have you telling a friend
by
Erika W. Smith
Dating Advice
27 Pickup Lines That Will Make You Say “Yikes”
We're all familiar with "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?" and "If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together." But when it comes to
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
According to the weatherman, the calendar, whoever invented daylight savings, and one very notorious groundhog, spring has officially sprung. But,
by
Eliza Huber
TV Shows
Exhausted By Online Dating?
Dating Around
Gets It
After 11 years working as a producer on The Bachelor, Alycia Rossiter was done with dating shows. She had moved onto other realms of reality TV —
by
Elena Nicolaou
Relationships
3 People Talk About Navigating Dating And Social Media
Social media never shows the whole picture, but does it reveal the parts of yourself that you want your crush to see? It’s entirely possible that the
by
Abbey Maxbauer
Online Dating
I Found Out The Guy I Was Dating Did It For A Dare. Here's W...
"I can’t wait to meet you, Steph. I’ve even bought you a gift!" As I minimised the WhatsApp conversation on my phone, I was filled with dread about
by
Stephanie Yeboah
Relationships
I Used To Save Things For "Someday" When I’m Married — I Don’t An...
“Life is not tried, it is merely survived / If you're standing outside the fire.” -Garth Brooks, 1993 I’ve lived a lot of my single life waiting
by
Shani Silver
TV Shows
There's An Alternate Version Of
The Bachelor
Happen...
Jimmy Kimmel is trying to get in on the Bachelor fun — for real this time. The last night host has always done a Bachelor satire on his show, but it's
by
Rebecca Farley
Relationship Advice
The Relationship Resolutions Worth Setting In 2019
You and your partner survived the stressful gift-giving season. You battled the crowds traveling to and from your families. You even managed to have a lit
by
Cory Stieg
Relationship Advice
Things Said To Single Women That Need To Die In 2019
“For my will is as strong as yours, and my kingdom is as great...You have no power over me.” - Sarah, Labyrinth, 1986 I have a good feeling about
by
Shani Silver
Online Dating
Online Dating After 30: The ROI Is Awful
“Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try But everybody wants to put me down They say I'm going crazy,” - Somebody To Love, Queen, 1976. We
by
Shani Silver
Movies
This Is What The Characters In
You've Got Mail
'...
I’ve always thought You’ve Got Mail was ripe for the remake treatment — not because I think there are any actors who could embody Kathleen Kelly and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Tech
To All The Boys I've Trolled Before: A
You've Got M...
Last night, I sat on my couch messaging a 24-year-old guy — let's call him Eli — whom I do not know. Tinder told me he was three miles away and also
by
Anabel Pasarow
Free Table
Here's How To Get A Free Chipotle Burrito This Month
It's cuffing season, which means you better make a good impression on your first date with that person you just met on that dating app if you want to hold
by
Olivia Harrison
Online Dating
The Apps To Download If You Want To Have A Threesome
Regardless of your relationship status, deciding that you want to have a threesome can feel like a big step — especially if you don't have a couple or
by
Sara Coughlin
Online Dating
16 Online Daters Share The Funniest Pick-Up Lines They’ve Ever Heard
In an effort to avoid the generic trap of saying, "hey," plenty of online daters have turned to clever pickup lines as an opening message to their
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
These Are The Best Dating Apps For Lesbians, Queer, & Bi Women
Chances are, at least one person you know has met their partner using a dating app. Male or female, regardless of what you identify as or what you like
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Relationships
My Coffee Table Almost Killed Me & Other Single Girl Realities
“Pivot!” - Ross Geller, Friends, 1999 The Amherst Mid-Century Modern coffee table is available at Target for $161.49 plus tax. It’s 47 inches wide
by
Shani Silver
Relationship Advice
What Does It Really Mean To "Focus On Yourself"?
One of the cardinal rules of breakups is that after a relationship ends, both parties are just supposed to "focus on themselves," as if turning away from
by
Cory Stieg
Tech
Looking For A Sugar Momma Relationship? Here's How To Avoid ...
Sugar dating burst onto our radars in the last couple years. While some people are very open about their experiences as a sugar baby, sugar daddy, or
by
Sarah Midkiff
Online Dating
This Dating App Is Now Allowing You To Rate Your Date
Starting October 16, Hinge users will have a brand-new way to interact with the dating app, and to verify that they actually went on their dates. The
by
Kasandra Brabaw
