COVID-Friendly Winter Date Ideas That’ll Warm Your Heart & Body

We know, we know — you are quarantining together, why would you head back into the frigid temps? But winter stargazing without needing to socially distance is pretty darn romantic.Gazing at the stars provides two people with the perfect opportunity to talk and keep each other warm under a clear night sky,” Hoffman says.It’s been years since air and light pollution was this low, which is giving us a darker-than-usual night sky," she continues. "If you can’t name the constellations on your own, try an app like Star Walk to guide you.”