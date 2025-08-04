Mars in Libra is more of a lover than a fighter. However, it doesn't mean we won’t have our irritable moments. But, mostly, instead of barking orders or yelling, we will be more passive throughout the next several weeks. This can create a lot of difficulties in relationships because we won't be assertive and expressive. We’ll want people to just know how we feel, by using their intuition, which can be challenging. Committing to decisions will not be easy either, as Mars in Libra can be flaky. The best way to navigate the situation is to live in the moment. Sometimes, we may feel we must partake in activities we don’t like to avoid conflict. But you should know that you do not have to. Rather than succumbing to peer pressure, suggest things that interest you to the group. If they choose not to engage, it is okay to do them solo. Your happiness is more important than anything else.