Gemini, are you ready to flirt with fate? When Mars, the planet of action, enters your fellow air sign Libra on August 6th, your sector of romance, creativity, and true love gets lit. After six weeks of Virgo energy that had you hyper-focused on home, family, or your to-do list, Mars in Libra reminds you of the art of play. Expect to be more magnetic, more expressive, and possibly… more indecisive. You could find yourself in the middle of a crush triangle, or falling for someone unexpected. Mars in Librais about rekindling the joy of being desired and desiring. You’re ruled by Mercury, which is still retrograde until August 11th, so take your time before making declarations and, for now, just enjoy the dance.