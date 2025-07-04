Uranus In Gemini Is Here — & It’s About To Get Lit For You
This year, July 7th will bring the juiciest part of the season to us. Uranus is entering Gemini, which is going to be a fantastic moment in which we see paradigms shift, altering the zeitgeist and the culture. Mark your calendars because this summer is about to get lit — especially as responsible Saturn, idealistic Neptune, and transformational Pluto alchemize with Uranus, bringing extreme makeovers to many aspects of our lives and to the world at large. Are you ready? Here we go…
For the first time in 84 years, Uranus is entering Gemini. Over the past seven years, “great awakener” planet Uranus has been orbiting the sign Taurus. During this transit, we've seen a lot of ups and downs in the stock market, in our personal relationships, and in our bank accounts. There has been a different approach to how we resource and grow food, encouraging us to have better practices. As the wild card planet moves into the air sign Gemini, it'll give us the motivation to disrupt the world through communication. We will be cosmically encouraged to use our words to protest and assert our power, proving that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.
Since we've been undergoing financial highs and lows during Uranus’s stint in Taurus, we will feel as though things are shaping up quickly when Uranus enters Gemini. We might even see an uptake in the stock market and workforce, particularly when it comes to journalism. This could be an excellent time for growth in all industries so stay open and aware of all of the opportunities that may come. Update your LinkedIn regularly and keep in touch with former colleagues. New jobs can come from these sources. Coworkers will want to give us a leg up and encouragement to become great.
The US will start its Uranus return this year, fulfilling the cycle in 2029. At that time, Uranus will align with the degree that it was at the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776. This means that we will see a lot of change in the country's foundation. It could be a time of autonomy, allowing us more power in the freedom of speech. We won't hold back in stating our views. Our voices give us strength and resolve, so we must assert ourselves loudly. There could also be innovations in social media, smartphones could get smarter, and AI could evolve to new heights.
Interestingly enough, 78 years ago, we saw the beginning of the Cold War, which intensified relations with other countries, particularly the Soviet Union. Astrologically, this conflict is very attuned to Uranus in Gemini. Think about it: Gemini likes to chat and connect, while Uranus brings sudden change. The combination of Uranus in Gemini in the late 1940s brought a strain amongst several countries, leading to a severing of ties. Looking to the past can help us predict the future, so we may see similar situations transpire. Hopefully, we’ll use the mistakes made by precious generations as a cautionary tale that we can learn from.
The rebellion is coming when Uranus moves through spirited Gemini — so stay tuned and be cognizant of all the world events that are happening and transpiring. You may find that committing to a cause that speaks to your soul and heart gives you a reason to become a humanitarian. As long as you believe in your ideals and are impassioned by them, you'll be able to make your visions come true. Ignite your dreams!
Important Dates:
July 7th: Uranus enters Gemini, pushing us to lean into our unique thoughts on matters and to express our opinions. Pay attention to facts rather than hearsay.
September 6th: Uranus retrograde in Gemini commences, urging us to reflect upon our choices.
November 7th: Uranus retrograde re-enters Taurus, allowing us to wrap up unfinished business from the past few years.
April 25th, 2026: Uranus moves back into Gemini again, bringing progress with it.
August 3rd, 2032: Uranus swims into Cancer for the first time in this century.
December 12th, 2032: Uranus dives back into Gemini for the last time, retracing the events from the spring and summer.
May 22nd, 2033: Uranus swims into Cancer once more… moving onward and forward.
